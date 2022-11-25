Super Quiz: Foreign Book Titles

1. "Divina Commedia," by Dante Alighieri. Hint: Heavenly humor.

2. "Le Rouge et le Noir," by Stendhal. Hint: A colorful title.

3. "Le Petit Prince," by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. Hint: Royalty.

4. "L'Etranger," by Albert Camus. Hint: Someone you do not know.

5. "Die Blechtrommel," by Gunter Grass. Hint: A musical instrument.

6. "Der Prozess," by Franz Kafka. Hint: Court proceedings.

7. "A la Recherche du Temps Perdu," by Marcel Proust. Hint: Looking for missing moments.

8. "Die Schlafwandler," by Hermann Broch. Hint: The somnambulists.

ANSWERS

1. "The Divine Comedy"

2. "The Red and the Black"

3. "The Little Prince"

4. "The Stranger"

5. "The Tin Drum"

6. "The Trial"

7. "In Search of Lost Time"

8. "The Sleepwalkers"