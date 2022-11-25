Tournament ends with on-court confrontation

UA staff involved in confrontation

There was an on-court confrontation following the University of Arkansas' 78-74 overtime victory over San Diego State on Wednesday night at the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center.

In a video shared with WholeHogSports.com by Blair Cartwright of Springdale, a man can be seen rushing toward members of Arkansas' staff as they left the floor after the game.

"There was just an Aztec fan that came down and said some things," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said when asked about the incident in his postgame news conference.

"There [were] words exchanged," Musselman added.

In a statement posted to its Twitter page, the Maui Invitational referred to the incident as isolated.

"Security acted quickly and appropriately to immediately remove those involved from the arena," according to the statement.

-- Matt Jones