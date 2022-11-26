LR Parkview puts on ‘big-boy pants,’ advances





Little Rock Parkview began its season at War Memorial Stadium and will end it there after flexing considerable muscle on both sides of the ball in a 27-12 victory over Joe T. Robinson in the semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock.

Parkview (11-2) will travel roughly 4 miles to face Shiloh Christian in the Dec. 3 state championship game at War Memorial, which is the Patriots' home venue. Parkview will carry a 10-game winning streak into its first state final since 1983. The Patriots are seeking their first state championship since 1978.

Parkview never trailed in its first meeting against Robinson, which returned to Class 5A this fall after winning Class 4A state championships in 2019 and 2021. Parkview, previously a member of Class 6A, finished with a 329-214 advantage in total yardage.

Senior tailback Darien Bennett ran 23 times for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns (2 and 23 yards). Leading 20-12, Bennett's tackle-breaking 23-yarder capped a 71-yard drive and sealed the victory with 1:47 remaining in the game. The touchdown came six plays after Robinson sophomore quarterback Quentin Murphy was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-3 from the Parkview 29.

Parkview sophomore tailback Cameron Settles ran 13 times for 102 yards and 1 touchdown (35 yards) and had a 21-yard reception on a fake field goal to set up a second-quarter score. The Patriots, who led 14-6 at halftime, finished with 275 rushing yards on 50 attempts.

"We've pretty much figured out that running the football is what we're all about," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "We felt like we could wear them down because we were bigger on the offensive line. A lot of teams that normally don't get that, they struggle with the physicality of it. We've had it all year. It's not a knock on Robinson at all because they played us probably better than anybody's played us.

"It is fun to watch because it's smash-mouth football and you better have your big-boy pants on."

Defensively, Parkview sacked Murphy four times for 34 yards in losses and recorded eight other tackles for loss. The Senators (11-2) also struggled on special teams. A high center snap in punt formation led to a 21-yard loss and set up Parkview's first score -- Bennett's 2-yard run with 11:41 remaining in the first half.

Parkview extended the lead to 14-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Eric McGehee with 3:45 remaining in the first half. It came three plays after Parkview lined up for a 40-yard field-goal attempt, but instead Settles took a shovel pass 21 yards to the 2.

Robinson covered 80 yards in five plays for its first touchdown. Murphy completed a 61-yard screen pass to senior tailback Noah Freeman and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Chase Nichols with 19 seconds remaining in the first half. The extra-point attempt was blocked.

Murphy, on a draw, ran 70 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage in the second half to pull Robinson within 14-12. Parkview took a 20-12 lead when Settles ran 35 yards for a touchdown with 10:12 remaining.

"We played hard, but we knew coming in that we couldn't make mistakes -- the self-inflicted stuff," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "We had three big special-teams errors in the first half. Didn't block very well up front and just didn't execute on some things that we normally do. I mean, that's a credit to them as well. They had some kids make some plays at very important times in the game and that was difference in the game."

Parkview is the No. 1 playoff seed from the 5A-South. Robinson was the No. 1 seed from the 5A-Central.





Defensive back Omarion Robinson (left) intercepts a pass intended for Joe T. Robinson wide receiver Brandon Greil during Little Rock Parkview’s 27-12 win Friday night in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











