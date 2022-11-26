Perrin, Scrappers top Elks in slugfest

ELKINS — With the season on the line in the closing seconds Friday night, Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich put little thought into who was getting the ball.

It was going to Nashville senior quarterback Sloan Perrin, and he didn’t disappoint for the Scrappers. Perrin threw a 76-yard touchdown pass then rushed for a two-point conversion with six seconds remaining to give Nashville a 63-62 victory against Elkins in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.

“There wasn’t too much of a decision about it,” Volarvich said. “I thought our offense played pretty good all night. I felt we could pick it up at the end there. I wanted to go win it. I’m super proud of the kids the way they played.” Perrin hit senior wide receiver Toddrick Watson on the touchdown pass to cut Elkins’ lead to 62-61. A penalty against Elkins got the ball a yard closer for the 2-point attempt before Perrin gave Nashville (10-3) its only lead of the game.

Nashville got the ball on the game-winning drive with 31 seconds left after forcing a punt. The Scrappers needed just two plays to find the end zone.

“The only thing I was thinking was we need to get this or we are done,” Perrin said. “That’s all it was. I wanted to make it simple. I love leading my guys because these guys are some of my best friends. You won’t find any group that will fight harder.” It capped a wild come-from-behind victory for Nashville after Elkins (10-2) needed just nine offensive plays to build a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. After the quick start, the Elks held a 49-35 advantage at halftime.

The Scrappers slowly chipped away at that lead in the second half with help outside of the offense. Nashville got back-to-back onside kick recoveries and got a defensive touchdown on a sack in the end zone. Those efforts tied the game at 55-55 with about nine minutes left in the game.

Elkins took back the lead with a 57-yard touchdown run by running back De’shawn Chairs. His rush provided Elkins with a 62-55 advantage with about eight minutes left in the game.

Despite a heavy fog over the field during the second half, Watson said he could clearly see the ball for the final touchdown.

“When I seen the ball in the air, I was just thinking touchdown,” Watson said. “I was already thinking about winning the game or being down a point after that. I wanted to do it for the team and our awesome fans.” On the final play of the game, Elkins was able to get the kickoff back to about the 50 before Nashville made a tackle to end the game after several laterals.

Perrin rushed 26 times for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also completed 8 of 23 passes for 190 yards and 2 scores.

Tre Hopkins finished with 174 yards on the ground on 26 carries with 2 touchdowns for the Scrappers. Watson had 2 catches for 92 yards and, Donte Gilliam finished with 3 catches for 91 yards and a score.

Elkins quarterback Dizzy Dean completed 20 of 25 passes for 390 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. Chairs finished with 16 carries for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns to go with 3 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Aden Williams caught 8 passes for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Elkins was attempting to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 1993.

“I’m proud of those guys and they are the head of the spear,” Elkins Coach Zach Watson said.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without them buying in as juniors when I got here and taking leadership. It rips your guts out that it had to end this way, but we played a great football team.”