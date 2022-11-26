Sections
Two Northwest Arkansas residents arrested in connection with aggravated assault in separate incidents

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Arrests

Rogers

Mariana Diaz, 37, of 601 W. Easy St. in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Diaz was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Robert Taylor, 54, of 17883 Rocky Hollow Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Taylor was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Records

