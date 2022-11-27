Achane, Aggies run wild on Tigers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Devon Achane had a career-best 215 yards rushing with two touchdowns, and Texas A&M stunned No. 5 LSU 38-23 on Saturday night, all but certainly knocking the Tigers out of contention for the College Football Playoff.

Conner Weigman threw two TD passes for the Aggies (5-7, 2-6) and Demani Richardson returned a fumble for a score. The game was tied at 17-all in the third quarter before A&M scored 21 consecutive points.

LSU (9-3, 6-2) had already secured a spot in next week's SEC title game against unbeaten No. 1 Georgia, and a win there could have put the Tigers in the playoff. But with three losses, even beating the Bulldogs likely won't be enough.

The Aggies, who opened the season ranked No. 6 but won't qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2008, had a strong finish to their disappointing season. They won consecutive games for the first time since September after snapping a six-game skid with a victory over UMass last week.

Achane ran for 119 yards and a score before halftime to help A&M to a 17-10 lead.

LSU opened the second half with a nine-play, 71-yard drive, capped by a 19-yard run by John Emery Jr. to tie it at 17-17.

But Edgerrin Cooper hit Jayden Daniels and forced him to fumble on LSU's next drive. Richardson scooped it up and dashed 37 yards for his second touchdown this season to put A&M on top 24-17 with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Daniels threw for 189 yards and ran for 84 more and Emery had three touchdowns for the Tigers, who lost their first game since they fell 40-13 at home to Tennessee on Oct. 8.

In other games involving SEC teams, Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and No. 1 Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start against Georgia Tech 37-14 in Athens, Ga.. Georgia (12-0) was down 7-0 early and led Georgia Tech only 10-7 at halftime. Then the Bulldogs overpowered the Yellow Jackets (5-7) with their running game to score 37 unanswered points and notch their fifth consecutive win in the state rivalry. ... Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left and South Carolina crushed the playoff hopes of a second consecutive top-10 team in Clemson, 31-30. The Gamecocks (8-4) last week dismantled then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38, ending the Vols' hopes of a CFP berth. South Carolina and Rattler, who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns against Tennessee, ended any chance No. 8 Clemson (10-2) had of reaching the CFP. The Gamecocks rallied from 14-0 down 10 minutes in to end Clemson's seven-game series winning streak and 40-game home streak that dated to 2016. ... Bryce Young passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in perhaps his final home game for No. 7 Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide past Auburn 49-27 in the Iron Bowl. Alabama (10-2, 6-2) reached double digits in wins for a 15th consecutive season despite being unable to fulfill those ever-present national title aspirations. The Tigers (5-7, 2-6) were trying to ensure bowl eligibility and salvage a disappointing campaign that included the Oct. 31 firing of Coach Bryan Harsin. ... Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, with Jabari Small running for two more scores as No. 10 Tennessee never trailed in routing in-state rival Vanderbilt 56-0 on a rainy night. The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2) rebounded from losing two of their last three games to clinch their first 10-win regular season since 2003, and first overall since 2007. Tennessee won its fourth in a row, and this was never in doubt as the Vols led 21-0 at halftime and added 21 more in the third for their first shutout in this rivalry since a 48-0 win in 2003. ... Will Levis passed for two scores, including a 3-yarder to Barion Brown in the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo kicked a career-best four field goals and Kentucky topped archrival Louisville 26-13 for its fourth consecutive Governor's Cup victory. The Wildcats (7-5) limped in with five losses in seven games but regrouped to overwhelm the Cardinals in all phases.

