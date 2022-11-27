Happy hour celebrates Arkansas Urology’s 25th





Arkansas Urology Foundation board chairwoman Ellon Cockrill opened her Heights home on Nov. 16 for a happy-hour event celebrating the success of the organization's recent black-tie gala.

Cockrill was joined by Arkansas Urology Chief Executive Officer Scot Davis as well as other members of the foundation and its supporters.

The foundation celebrated its 25th birthday June 4 at its Silver Anniversary Ball at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Established in 1996, Arkansas Urology was founded at a time when urological concerns were discussed largely behind closed doors -- if at all -- and has steadily led the charge to bring such medical problems as prostate cancer, sexual health and other urological conditions out of the shadows.

Proceeds from the Silver Ball went to the foundation's new Dr. Mack Moore Annual Health Fund. Named for Dr. John "Mack" Moore, the fund also serves as a lasting tribute to the longtime physician and a founding partner of Arkansas Urology.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



