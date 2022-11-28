Charlotte Taylor to perform

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will feature "Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain" at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free and admission is $5 for others. The concert series is sponsored by MK Distributors, according to a news release.

Little Rock, Arkansas singer-songwriter Taylor has been performing since an early age. Born and raised in Heber Springs, Taylor formed her first band, Project Blue in 1994 after getting hooked on the blues, and went on to record on the Memphis label, Hi Records, according to the release.

"Taylor has been compared to blues legends Etta James and Bonnie Raitt, as well as being influenced by rockers, Steven Tyler and Robert Plant, and great soul singers like Aretha Franklin and Mavis Staples," according to the release.

She and Gypsy Rain have won numerous blues competitions across the mid-south, and have played on Beale Street in Memphis at B.B. King's, The Rum Boogie, The Hard Rock Café, King's Palace and Blues Hall and competed in the International Blues Challenge.

They have performed at many festivals including Riverfest at Little Rock, the Riverwalk Blues Festival at Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., the Spa City Blues Festival, Big Steam Music Festival at Hot Springs, Blues Eureka at Eureka Springs, and the King Biscuit Blues Festival at Helena.

The concert is promoted by the Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of the Blues Foundation, which seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues, and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Faith in Action to give away toys

Faith in Action Ministries, 316 S. Poplar St., will sponsor a toy give away for the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4, according to Aundra Johnson, bishop. Details: (870) 536-2292.

Real estate office to open

Southern Dwellings & Designs Inc. will celebrate its grand opening at noon Dec. 5 at 9810 Dollarway Road, Suite 100, at White Hall. Light refreshments will be served.

Hosted by the White Hall Chamber of Commerce, the event will showcase a business where the community can seek representation in purchasing or selling real estate, according to a news release.