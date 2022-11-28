LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Arkansas hosts Troy

10:33, 1H - Troy 15, Arkansas 12

The Trojans have come to play tonight, and they have hit some really tough shots. I've been impressed with their energy early on.

It definitely looks like a team that has not had a game in six days.

Nick Smith entered the game at the 14:08 mark. He is 0 of 2 from the floor so far with 1 offensive rebound.

Smith's first field goal attempt was a deep three from the right wing that missed pretty badly. His second was a good look, a mid-range floater from around the SEC logo in the lane, but it came up short.

The teams have combined for 13 turnovers so far, and Arkansas has seven. Troy is 3 of 7 from deep while the Razorbacks are 0 of 3.

16:16, 1H - Arkansas 6, Troy 5

Makhi Mitchell is off to a great start tonight.

He has all 6 of the Razorbacks' points early, and 4 rebounds, including 2 on the offensive end that led to scores. Mitchell also scored at the rim after screening for Anthony Black and rolling into the lane.

Trevon Brazile is the only other Arkansas player to take a shot so far. He missed a three-pointer from the right corner. He entered 1:15 into the game for Barry Dunning.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Anthony Black, Ricky Council, Barry Dunning, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis, who did not play after halftime in the team's final game at the Maui Invitational against San Diego State, is "taking some time away from basketball," according to a statement from Eric Musselman prior to tipoff.

Nick Smith went through pre-game drills and is set to make his Arkansas debut tonight. And Dunning is making his first start.

Black was the Razorbacks' star last week on Maui. He averaged an event-high 22.3 points and was Arkansas' rep on the all-tournament team.

Trevon Brazile was strong in the second half of the final two games. Against Creighton and the Aztecs, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks, and shot 6 of 13 from three-point range.

The Razorbacks, as of tipoff, rank fifth in the country in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom data, with a mark of 87.1. Only Tennessee, Houston, Texas and Auburn have a better DER.

Troy's starters: Aamer Muhammad, Nelson Phillips, Kieffer Punter, Christian Turner and Zay Williams

The Trojans enter tonight’s game 6-1 overall with three wins over non-Division-I opponents and a pair of road wins over Florida State and Montana. The Seminoles are 1-7 this season, and the Grizzlies are 3-4.

Troy’s most recent game was last Tuesday, a 118-61 win over Southern New Orleans.

Head coach Scott Cross is in his fourth season with the program after a long run at Texas-Arlington. There are some things to like about his team, including a low offensive turnover rate (15%) and opponent offensive rebounding mark of 16.9%, which ranks third nationally, per KenPom.

Against Florida State, Muhammad scored a team-high 23 points and was 5 of 9 beyond the arc. He also had six assists and a pair of steals.

Christyon Eugene, a 6-3 junior guard, added 22 points off the bench. Phillips adds 13.6 points per game and Eugene 12.0 per game.

Williams has grabbed a team-best 6.4 rebounds, and Muhammad leads the Trojans with 3.3 assists per game.