Local girl wins title at pageant

by Staff report | Today at 4:02 a.m.
Na'Riya Ackles of Pine Bluff is shown at left at the National American Miss competition in Orlando, Fla., in November 2022, and at right at a meeting of the Watson Chapel School Board on Sept. 12, 2022, displaying an essay she wrote. Na'Riya was named national ambassador at the National American Miss competition. (Left, Special to The Commercial; right, Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Na'Riya Ackles of Pine Bluff won a national title at the National American Miss in Orlando, Fla., last week.

Na'Riya, 10, a fifth grade student at Coleman Elementary, was named national ambassador.

With this title, she will represent the pageant in a number of events as asked for a year, and she will have a social media account turned over to her. Na'Riya also earned third place in the top model category and won the Spirit of Pageantry Award.

The National American Miss was held Nov. 20-25.

Na'riya's mother offered thanks to the city of Pine Bluff and Stuttgart barber/philanthropist Frank "Big Dawg" Bledsaw for their support.

Print Headline: Local girl wins title at pageant

