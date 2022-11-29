Local girl wins title at pageant

Na'Riya Ackles of Pine Bluff won a national title at the National American Miss in Orlando, Fla., last week.

Na'Riya, 10, a fifth grade student at Coleman Elementary, was named national ambassador.

With this title, she will represent the pageant in a number of events as asked for a year, and she will have a social media account turned over to her. Na'Riya also earned third place in the top model category and won the Spirit of Pageantry Award.

The National American Miss was held Nov. 20-25.

Na'riya's mother offered thanks to the city of Pine Bluff and Stuttgart barber/philanthropist Frank "Big Dawg" Bledsaw for their support.