FOOTBALL

Broyles Award finalists announced

Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken is one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, the Broyles Award and Foundation announced Monday in a news release.

Along with Monken, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, TCU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley and Tennessee offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Alex Golesh are finalists for the award, given to college football's top assistant coach.

The finalists were selected from a group of 15 semifinalists and 52 nominees by a selection committee made of former hall of fame coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America and broadcasters.

The winner will be announced at the Broyles Award ceremony Dec. 6 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA's Prim honored by ASUN

University of Central Arkansas forward Kierra Prim was selected as the ASUN Newcomer of the Week for the second consecutive week, the conference announced Monday.

Prim, a transfer from Johnson County (Kan.) Community College, earned the award after her 24-point, 18-rebound performance in a 65-54 win over Hendrix College.

Prim's 24 points matched here season-high. Her 18 rebounds was a career-high with 14 of them coming on the offensive end. Prim leads the nation with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game.

Her 18 rebounds were the most by a Sugar Bear since Jan. 2 of the 2020-21 season.

-- Sam Lane

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Wynne coach announces he will not return

Wynne Coach Van Paschal announced at a special school board session Monday night that he would not return next season.

Paschal was suspended with pay by school administrators Oct. 20, but the reason for the suspension was never disclosed.

Wynne went 9-3 this season and lost in the class 5A state quarterfinals to Little Rock Parkview.

-- Sam Lane