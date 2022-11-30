Sections
Boil order issued for Cave Springs

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:00 p.m.

CAVE SPRINGS -- The city's Water Department issued a boil order for city residents that will remain in effect until further notice.

A loss of water and/or pressure was experienced due to a water main break at the corner of Shores Avenue and Rainbow Road, according to the boil order the city posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

The water therefore may be unsafe for consumption. Any water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use, according to the order.

Repairs were completed Tuesday night and water samples sent to the Arkansas Health Department. The boil order will be lifted once the safety of the water is confirmed, the post states.

Print Headline: Boil order issued for Cave Springs

