Troopers: Fiery I-40 crash in Conway kills woman, injures man

A Fort Smith woman died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 early Saturday, troopers said.

Miesha Webb, 41, was a passenger in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox heading east on I-40 in Faulkner County when the Chevrolet crashed into an unknown vehicle, a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states. Webb died as a result of the crash.

The 42-year-old Conway man who drove the Chevrolet was injured and taken to Baptist Medical Center in Conway, the report said.

Troopers wrote that the Chevrolet’s front struck the rear of the other vehicle, veered off the road and struck a tree before catching fire.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle but the passenger was not, the report said.

The report states that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the Saturday crash.

At least 545 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety states.