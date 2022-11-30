UNDER THE RADAR: Dierks’ Kason Jewell

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Dierks’ Kason Jewell.

Class: 2024

Position: Offensive-defensive lineman

Size: 6-3, 265 pounds

Stats: as a junior, 37 tackles, 4 sacks, 35 pancake blocks

Honors: All State selection

Offensive-defensive line coach Tristan Snider:

“He is very coachable and a quick learner, he absorbs everything you tell him and makes it look like he has been doing it for years when it's something new. He has a mind for the game of football. Not to mention he is just a beast in the trenches. He looks to finish every block he starts and in the passing game his technique is something you don't find very often in a high school linemen. His hand placement is very good he seems to always locate the chest plate every snap. He can add weight this offseason and plans to play at 275 to 280 range his senior year. He is strong in the weight room and quick on his feet.”







