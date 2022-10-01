Church notes: Church Treasures Sale today at Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., invites you to learn more about the church with Pastor Hass on Sundays at 9:45 a.m. in the church library. This will give you an opportunity to understand how the church operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members.

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School for all age children is in the lower level at 9:45 a.m., and the Adult Bible Class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

There will be a Senior Safety Academy on Oct. 18. For registration, contact the church office at 855-0272.

The SonDay Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 in the front church parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Rogers, 905 S. 13th St., meets for worship Sunday at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom with Bible studies at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Childcare is provided.

A Youth Ministry for grades 5-12 is at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by lunch and fellowship.

A food pantry is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.

Information: 636-2230.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., welcomes Dr. Eric Baretto as guest preacher on Oct. 2. He will also give presentations, open to the public, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 on the theme of "Believing and Belonging: God and Neighbor Today." Both talks are in the church sanctuary and will be livestreamed.

On Sundays, Bible study for adults meets at 9 a.m.; ministry with children at 11:30 a.m.; and youth group at 4 p.m. Handbells rehearse at 11:30 a.m., while choir rehearsals happen at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, 20 Boyce Drive, and the United Women in Faith host the 44th annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The event includes homemade cinnamon and orange rolls available at 9 a.m. for $2 each. Lunch will be available at 10:30 a.m. and will include hot chicken salad pie, sloppy joes, stuffed potatoes and pie.

The ladies of the church have been working since March to create the crafts that will be for sale at the bazaar, including aprons, place mats, quilts and wall hangings, tablecloths, mug rugs, baby items, potholders, wood items, embroidered tea towels, embroidered pillowcases and more. There will also be "dignified discard" items, which are antiques along with some estate jewelry. Books will be for sale, a large variety of plants will be available from ladies in the church who have started plants, and a bake sale is planned with candies and cookies and cookie mixes.

Proceeds go to church charitable efforts.

Information: 855-1158, lovelearnlead.com.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts its Church Treasures Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in Fellowship Hall. Furniture, appliances, tools, electronics, vintage dishes and glassware, decorative items, lawn ornaments, child care equipment, and an outdoor playset, household items are just some of the treasures available. Cash only.

In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday. Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page, and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website. Listen to our new podcast "Listening Matters" under the Good News tab.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, awaits the arrival of their recently selected pastor, the Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold, She will preach her first sermon for the church on Oct. 9.

In the meantime, Sunday morning worship services will continue, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost will lead services.

There will be a farewell reception and card shower for Dr. Prevost on his last day at the church, Oct. 2, immediately following church services.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, have resumed from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Rail Room.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

M.I.F.T. (Men In Fellowship Together) will resume at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at All American Steakhouse in Springdale.

Introducing 479PresbyteryYouth! First Presbyterian Church in Springdale is partnering with other area churches to bring the youth together for activities and worship opportunities. On Oct. 8, United Campus Ministry is hosting Reformation Rodeo from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. at J.B. Hunt Park. Students from UCM and youth groups will meet for a fun evening of dinner, games and connection.

Each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex, First Presbyterian Church has Samaritan Fridays. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The early service is outside, weather permitting, and the 11 a.m. service is in Fellowship Hall and livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Upper Knox. At the 4 p.m. service on the third Sunday of each month, a nursery is also provided.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m. Children's classes meet in Lower Knox. The adult Bible study meets in Calvin 203 and on Zoom. The Thoughtful Christians class meets in the church library and on Zoom. The new Open Door Class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

We hope you'll join us Oct. 8 for our FUPC Fall Fest from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church parking lot. Bring your families for fun, games and activities (including a bouncy slide and pickle ball), and frosty fall snacks. This will be enjoyable for all ages!

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

