Go Forward, PBURA obtain land

Ken Baim and Kirby Mouser, partners at Baim Law Firm and owners of Georgia Street Self-Storage Inc., recently donated a parcel of land to Go Forward Pine Bluff and Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency in support of the development and expansion of the plaza at Sixth Avenue and Main Street.

The parcel is located at Sixth Avenue and Georgia Street, near the Simmons Bank parking lot. The land will be used to develop multi-family housing in the plaza, GFPB representatives said in a news release.

"We both love Pine Bluff and thought it would be an appropriate use to donate the land to the agency," Mouser said in the release. "We've been following the Sixth and Main Project for a while, so when we heard it was moving forward, we decided to make the donation. We are both very pleased to make this donation. We are proud of Pine Bluff and what it's striving toward and what it has accomplished. We know that the property will be used for a worthwhile cause."

Mouser is a member of the board of the PBURA.

Simmons has also donated its Pine Bluff Drive-Thru Motor Bank at Sixth Avenue and South State Street, to the PBURA. The agency has plans to incorporate this space into the future Sixth Avenue District retail incubator.

This project is set to begin the fourth quarter of 2022.

DRA investments include Altheimer

Delta Regional Authority announces a $2.6 million investment into seven Arkansas projects, including one in southeast Arkansas.

The investment will boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents. The funds will be matched by $7.8 million and will attract an additional $65,000 in leveraged private investment into seven Arkansas communities, according to a news release release.

Locally, Altheimer Wastewater System Improvement Project will receive $66,818. The city of Altheimer will use DRA funds to make necessary improvements to its wastewater system. This investment is projected to affect 248 families, according to the release.

The seven new investment projects will improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure, and support workforce development in communities across the Arkansas Delta. These projects are expected to create or retain 106 jobs, train 168 individuals, and affect 3,359 families. Details: dra.gov .