5A-SOUTH

HOT SPRINGS 49, HOPE 13

HOPE -- Matthew Contreras threw for three touchdowns and Zamarian Wilson ran for two more as the Trojans (3-2, 1-1) rolled to a 5A-South win over the Bobcats (1-4, 1-1).

Contreras threw three TDs to Derrick Hicks and one to Octavious Rhodes. Tyler Patterson threw two touchdown passes -- 39 yards to Isaac Love and 56 yards to Tristan Young -- to lead Hope.