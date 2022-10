2A-2

MARKED TREE 35, EARLE 13

EARLE -- Kenyon Carter threw for three touchdowns to lead the Indians (5-0, 2-0 2A-2) to a win over the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-2).

Caeter threw touchdown passes of 65 yards to Carmen Marshall, 35 yards to Willie Marshall and 3 yards to Tate Swink. Willie Marshall added a 73-yrd TD run and Eli Crockett a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown for Marked Tree.