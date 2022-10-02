Carin Schoppmeyer: Creatives gather at CACHE, T2 kicks off season

Northwest Arkansas creatives and arts patrons gathered for "Captivation: An Immersive Art Party" Sept. 17 at CACHE Studios in Bentonville.

Coordinated by experimental artist Kat Wilson, the experience showcased "Northwest Arkansas creatives, live music, and stellar interactive installations to showcase the louder and ever-more discernible emerging artistic voices of the region," organizers say.

The party brought together "an installation and performance by TJ Deeter, photography by Mikayla Warford and sculpture by Morgan Shortt, creatives on the front row of NWA's art scene." Wilson's "selfie throne" installation was enhanced by the Goth Trap of drkpptrn.

"Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) formed in 2019 to act as the central regional agency committed to connecting, supporting and developing the region's arts, culture and creative communities. CACHE brings cohesive vision and strategy to the region's organic creative activities, uplifting local artists, the nonprofit sector, municipal leadership, creative industries, and arts philanthropy and investments," a news release states.

CACHE programs include the Arts and Culture Bridge Fund, OZCast, region-ide cultural planning, the Music Ecosystem Strategy and Action Plan, ARt Connect, and the Arts Resource Desk. Learn more at cachecreate.org.

TheatreSquared

TheatreSquared played host to the Season 17 Kickoff Celebration on Sept. 18 during a block party in front of the theater on West Avenue and Spring Street in Fayetteville.

The evening included live music by Stockholm Jazz; a cast performance of "I Don't Understand Men" and "Brand New Start" from "It Came From Outer Space"; a fall cookout spread from The Commons Bar/Cafe; and a live auction.

The 2022-23 season will include productions of "Detroit 67," Oct. 12-Nov. 6; "Stones in His Pockets," Nov. 9-Dec. 18; "A Christmas Carol,' Dec. 1-24; "Kim's Convenience," Jan. 25-Feb.19; "Sanctuary City," March 1-April 9; "Chicken and Biscuits," April 19-May 14; and "Violet," June 7-July 2.

Tina Parker and Derrick Maxey (from left) visit with Kat Wilson at the pre-party for "Captivation: An Immersive Art Party" on Sept. 17 at CACHE Studios in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Kathy and Mike Moss (from left), Mary Benjamin and Terrye and Patric Brosh enjoy the TheatreSquared season kickoff Sept. 18. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Sawyer Wilson (from left), Emerson Wilson and Andrea and Jeremy Wilson enjoy the TheatreSquared Season 17 Kickoff Celebration. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Wren Wild and TB Merritt enjoy the "Captivation" pre-party Sept. 17. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Daymara Baker (left) and Aditi Kar attend the pre-party at CACHE Studios. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Susan Hall and Don Deweese attend the TheatreSquared season kickoff. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Amy Huycke (left) and Karla Bradley, TheatreSquared volunteers, help out at the season kickoff. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Catherine and Colton Connor enjoy the pre-party at CACHE Studios. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

