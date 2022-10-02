County jailer is arrested on job

A Jefferson County jailer was arrested Friday and accused of smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center, according to a news release.

Detention Deputy Joshua Brown, 22, was booked into the detention center at 7:57 p.m. after he was accused of concealing various prohibited and illegal items when he arrived at work for the evening shift.

"Brown had planned to deliver drugs, cellphones, chargers and cigarettes to a detainee housed in the facility in exchange for money. Upon a subsequent search of Brown's vehicle parked on the property, Tri-County Drug Task Force investigators located a firearm and several magazines," according to the release.

Brown was arrested on probable cause of furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles; possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, the release stated.

"Thanks to the diligence and attentiveness of our supervisory staff, the introduction of this contraband into the detention center was averted today," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. "We have a zero-tolerance policy against contraband and we will seek the maximum penalty possible for those who choose to ignore it and violate the law. They must know that they will be caught, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible."

"Bringing unauthorized items such as drugs and phones into the detention facility threatens the safety and security of our facility as well as that of those who work and are detained therein," Woods said.