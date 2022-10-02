Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Sept. 5-9.

Chenal Commons DST to VW Chenal Commons, LLC., 12801 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock. L9R, Hillvale, $14,550,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Chenal Property Investors V, LLC., Tract 6, Chenal Valley, $4,415,516.

Jan Schillinger; The Whitley 1985 Trust; Carl Elizabeth Hartman; The Hartman 1988 Trust; James H. Hartmann; Lorilee J. Hartmann; The Hartmann Family Trust; Julia A. Carsley; The J. & B. Hartmann Family Trust; Anita K. McKee; McKee Family Trust; Brett A. Prahl; Karla M. Prahl; The Prahl Family Living Trust; Claire T. Hartmann; William M. Hartmann (dec'd) to Clearwater Brandon, LLC., 5310 S. Shackleford Road/7 Clearwater Drive, Little Rock. L1, Shackleford West Office Park, $3,715,000.

East End Wash Group, LLC., to SB Little Rock 2022, LLC., Tract 2, Southwest City Commercial, $2,040,000.

Nolan L. Rushing; Barbara W. Rushing to Scott Family Properties, LLC., Pt SE 32-2N-14W, $1,700,000.

Metro Towing And Recovery Holdings, LLC., to Tomas Witt; Renate M. Witt; L1, Dimac Mfg., $1,605,000.

Pollack Realty, LLC., to Arm Claims, LLC., Pt SW SW 13 & Pt SE SE 14-1N-13W, $1,550,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC., to Melissa Ann Wood-Katz; Matthew David Katz, 1817 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. L98, Shadowlawn, $1,397,182.

Kidz Palace Therapy, LLC., to FCC Ministry And Community Development, Inc., 8923 Sunset Lane, Little Rock. Pt W/2 NE 6-1S-12W, $1,150,000.

Laura A. Taylor to George Jerome Klamer; George J. Klamer, 5020 Stonewall Road, Little Rock. L9 B16, Newton, $955,000.

Mark Stevens; Aundrea Stevens to Tarek Abuelem, L4 B120, Chenal Valley, $825,000.

Westrock Company, Inc., to The Struggle Is Real, LLC., 4109 & 4123 Carter Lane, Little Rock. Pt NW SE 24-2N-14W (To Be: Ls1-16, Carter Lane Estates), $750,000.

Terri Lynn Cowell; Betty L. Richards Revocable Trust to Ricardo M. Alvarez; Elsie Misalia Alvarez, 8 Rivers Edge Drive, Little Rock. L2, Riversedge, $650,000.

Joshua Lynn Pettus; Audra Waits Pettus to Jonathan Issac Foley; Phillip Edward Foley; Katerina Foley, 5416 Edgewood Road, Little Rock. L121, Prospect Terrace No. 2, $645,000.

Seshadri Mohan; Bhuma Mohan to Michael K. Perkins; Janice C. Perkins; Perkins Revocable Trust, 45 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock. L10 B38, Chenal Valley, $623,000.

6122 Carnegie Properties, LLC., to Whitman, LLC., 6122 Carnegie Drive, North Little Rock. Ls36-37, Northwood Industrial Park, $540,000.

Chadwick Allen Sanders; Brittany N. Harris-Sanders to Mohammed Sammy Knefati; Reem Yamani, 2916 Sweetgrass Drive, Little Rock. L5 B21, Woodlands Edge, $525,000.

Antonio R. Harris; Kavette Harris to Antonio Bracy, 18 Banham Lane, Little Rock. L11 B7, Sienna Lake, $496,400.

Daniel Wayne McCullough; Kristan M. McCullough to Kenneth Walker; Rina Walker, 123 Quapaw Trail, Maumelle. L36, Osage Falls, $483,000.

Wilson Raines; Lindsey Emerson Raines to Amy E. Knower, 1628 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L193, Kingwood Place, $479,000.

Sara Beth Bradley to William D. Clements; Amanda Nichole Clements, 304 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L2 B4, Parkside At Wildwood, $472,500.

D. Barnett Holdings, LLC., to Greathouse Family Real Estate, LLC., 7703 T St., Little Rock. Ls2-3 B15, Bellevue, $466,244.

Stewart Bradley Yaney; Meredith C. Yaney to Qiang Shi; Lijun Ren, 131 Blackburn Drive, Little Rock. L23 B22, The Villages Of Wellington, $465,000.

PWS Real Estate, LLC., to Michael S. Adams, 603 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L2 B5, Wildwood Place, $462,500.

Olusoji A. Afuwape; Sony K. Afuwape to John Sukovaty; Renee Sukovaty, 319 Wellington Woods Loop, Little Rock. L48 B11, The Villages Of Wellington, $461,000.

Cleo Witchard Conley; Tracy Conley to Keeno Rucker, Jr.; Lauren Annette Rucker, 123 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle. L27 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $435,000.

KLBCG, LLC., to Balwantrai Patel; Anila Patel, 9836 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L37 B10, Creekside, $415,000.

Heather Michelle Albright to Kolton Lane; Erin Lane, 605 Saint Michael Place, Little Rock. L638, St Charles, $415,000.

Dustin Hartung to Henry B. Vogler, III, 107 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle. L2 B20, Maumelle Valley Estates, $409,900.

Lary Kent Zeno, III; Virginia Shelby Zeno; Virginia Johnston to Trust Max Cabrera, L23 B18, Pleasant Valley, $408,000.

Buyer Accepted, LLC., to Daniel Wayne McCullough; Kristan Marie McCullough, 158 Marseille Drive, Maumelle. L363R, The Country Club Of Arkansas Replat; L363, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $407,200.

Bradley McColey; Kristen McColey to Jeremiah Russell, 419 E. Charles Bussey Ave., Little Rock. L1 B405, Lincoln And Zimmerman, $382,000.

Lance Copeland Construction, Inc., to Jacques M. Worsham; Malinda K. Worsham, 5517 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. Ls17 & 17L, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $380,700.

Deere Construction, LLC., to Lonnie W. Harrell, L27, Millers Glen Phase 6, $365,000.

Abhilash Perisetti; Rachana Yendala to James Little; Tara W. Little, 17005 Edinburgh Drive, Little Rock. L64, Lochridge Estates, $365,000.

Ray S. Pierce to Robert W. Downing, Jr.; Alexandra Mitchell-Downing; Amanda Lee Pruett, 4 Saint George Court, Little Rock. L473, St. Charles, $347,900.

Perry Fuller; Bethiney Fuller to Robert Rhodes; Aimee Elizabeth Davis-Rhodes, L56, Fawnwood, $345,000.

Matthew Jira; Chandra Jira to Dina Epstein, 1 Danbury Court, Little Rock. L7, Fawnwood, $340,000.

Amanda R. Nipper; Amanda M. Richardson; Stephan Lindall Nipper to Rodolfo Henrich Lobo, 708 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock. L55, Queen Manor, $335,000.

Vernadean Webb; Vernaden Webb to Darren Edward Taylor; The Darren Edward Taylor Revocable Trust, Pt NE NE & Pt SE NE 15-4N-11W, $335,000.

ABDTD Investments, LLC., to Sharmin Farishta; Aziz Farishta, 7520 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock. Lot S, Home Acres Replat, $330,000.

LaTonia Clark George to Steve Grandfield, Unit 909, River Market Tower HPR, $330,000.

O. D. Roseby to Todd Stevens; Tara Stevens, 108 Cabanel Drive, Maumelle. L1203, The Quarters-The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 20, $328,000.

Marisa Rokstad; Marisa Rokstad Family Trust to Ragenea Thompson, 111 N. Cedar St., Little Rock. L16 B4, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $325,000.

Xiaofei Wang to Jerry Lathan Coleman, Jr.; Stephanie Ann Coleman, 15 Chalamont Way, Little Rock. L36 B73, Chenal Valley, $325,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC., to Buffy Gross; Michael Gross, 2013 Tapped Maple Drive, North Little Rock. L59, Bent Tree Estates Phase 2, $321,100.

Julie S. Shelton to Katherine Susan Procknaw, 2310 Huntleigh Court, Little Rock. L40, Garrett Glen, $315,000.

Zachary Russell Trail; Payton Power Trail to Dawn M. Talley; Britt E. Talley, 4211 Wesley Drive, Little Rock. L41, Deer Park, $312,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC., to Roger Lowry; Sharon Lowry, L19, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $310,000.

Clarence Allen West; Karen E. West to FPHC, LLC., L10R, Campbell's Industrial Replat, $300,000.

Herbert D. Reagan; Thomas Reagan to Cynthia Denise Bland, 1303 Silver Creek Drive, Sherwood. L119, Silver Creek Phase II; L609, Silver Creek Phase 6, $294,900.

Sheila K. Hartzell; Nathan J. Hartzell (dec'd) to Ethan J. Hartzell, 2015 Sawgrass Drive, Little Rock. L92, Pebble Beach Estates Phase II, $290,000.

Morgan McClintic; Matthew McClintic to Goff Warehouse, LLC., L7 B22, Park Hill NLR, $285,000.

Judy L. Ricci to Carol Sitlington; The Sitlington Living Trust; Lawrence Quattlebaum; Lawrence H. Quattlebaum Living Trust, L4, Evergreen Place, $285,000.

Kelly E. Martin; The M. Eloise Spinks Kalb Living Trust to John Savery Madden; Christi A. Madden, 12 Nancy Lopez Court, Maumelle. L8, Country Club Villas, $280,000.

Janet Charlene Knox (dec'd); Kerry Longnecker to Tanya Mays, 3505 W. Main St., Jacksonville. L3, Western Hills Phase I, $279,000.

GRB Investments, LLC., to Nicholas Garlington; Robert Eugene Skarda, 11420 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock. L268, Walnut Valley 2nd, $277,000.

Khan Properties, LLC., to Tabor Oak Properties, LLC., L59, Beverly Hills Section B, $277,000.

Amy C. Vailes; Amy C. Morrow to Kearsten S. Gamm, 617 Charlotte Drive, Cabot. Pt S/2 SW 20-4N-10W, $275,000.

Gina L. Glover; Jeffrey L. Glover (dec'd) to Marcus Holloway; Montica Holloway, 118 Ridgeland Drive, Maumelle. L33, North Ridge, $265,000.

Brooks Grayson McRae, Jr.; Jamie McRae to Sophie A. Ozier; Brendan M. Chalk, 305 Del Rio Drive, Little Rock. L91, Plaza Heights, $265,000.

William A. Edmondson; Meggan A. Edmondson to Kylie Jedlicka; Dean Salazar, 23 Morrison Court, Little Rock. L277, Marlowe Manor Phase IV, $264,900.

Kenneth L. Sanders; Ashley M. Sanders to Travis Rogers; Zoey Arin Rogers, 110 Antler Way Drive, Sherwood. L64, Turtle Creek Phase 2, $262,000.

Derik L. Jackson; Taylor Dalton to Noel Johnson; David Johnson, 5400 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L3, Jaxon Terrace Phase XII, $257,000.

Denva L. Glaze; Johnny C. Denva (dec'd) to Angela Langston, L52 B20, Indian Hills, $255,000.

Lesia Broady to Neil J. Oxner; Maighdlin L. Dimatteo, 25 Turtle Creek Court, Little Rock. L15, Turtle Creek, $252,500.

Robert M. Koehler; Marilyn T. Koehler to Kristin Jewel Leilani Shadid; Christian Jerrod Shadid, 307 Alanbrook Ave., Sherwood. L26 B11, Country Club Park, $250,000.

Shirley Epperson; Edward Epperson; Epperson Family Trust to Rance E. Durden; Mallory R. Durden, 1701 War Eagle Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B34, Indian Hills, $250,000.

HCS, Inc., to Jarquice Winton,4000 Weldon Ave., Little Rock. L15 B6, West Heights Place, $246,000.

Jeffrey Alan Clark to Krystle McDonald; Martelle McDonald, 8021 Nora Lane, Sherwood. L35, Hidden Lake Estates, $245,900.

AR JJ Homes, LLC., to Benjamin Reed Hopper, 1613 Jennifer Drive, Little Rock. L96, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $245,000.

Jerry M. North; Jerry M. North Revocable Trust Agreement to James Douglas Shumpert; Sheilah M. Shumpert, 514 Parkway Place Drive, Little Rock. L18 B3, Parkway Place, $243,000.

Big Dog Properties, LLC., to Anita M. Kantowicz, 708 Mimi Lane, Little Rock. L246, Walnut Valley 2nd, $234,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Jessica Anne Walter, 10304 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L65, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25B, $233,865.

Robert J. Spector; The Robert J. Spector Revocable Trust to JWL I Limited Partnership, L19, Meeks Manor, $232,500.

Steve Wagner; Mary H. Wagner to Clearview Properties, LLC., 108 Jack Evans Court, Sherwood. L6, Calva, $225,600.

Hayley Dunn; Matthew Dunn to Matthew Hicks; Jennifer Hicks, 1501 Coolhurst Ave., Sherwood. L26 B14, East Meadow, $225,100.

Antonio Serna, III to Patrick McGeeney, 415 W. Fifth St., North Little Rock. L19 B5, Faucette, $225,000.

James Shumpert; Sheilah Shumpert to Christy Davis; Jimmy Dayne Davis, 3600 Pope Ave., North Little Rock. L12 B53, Lakewood, $220,000.

Amberly Danielle Garrison to Andrea Garrison, L52, Park Ridge, $215,000.

George Anthony Miller; Krista Miller to Roger Claret, 9715 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock. L50, The Villages At Merlot, $210,000.

Jason A. Dean; Vicki Dean to Jeremy Council, 12414 Peters Road, Jacksonville. Pt S/2 SE 24-4N-11W, $210,000.

William Parker Conley to Bradley L. Johnson; Kailyn Harmon, 34220 Fitzhugh Lane, Bigelow. Pt NW 7-3N-15W, $205,000.

Darvis E. Rasberry; Sonya Rasberry to Bison Capital 1, LLC., L201, Waterside Replat, $205,000.

Waylon Biggs Agency, LLC., to Andrew Badgett, 16020 Settlement Road, North Little Rock. Pt NW SW 18-3N-13W, $200,000.

Harmel Properties, LLC., to Makayla Marie Askins; Jonathan Lloyd Askins, Jr., 4406 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock. L10 B4, Lakewood, $195,000.

Joel Hayden Studdard; Caroline D. Studdard to Big Dog Properties, LLC., L252, Marlowe Manor Phase IV, $195,000.

John P. Langston; John M. Langston; Sara H. Langston to Marcus A. Harrison, 4607 Edgemere St., North Little Rock. L13 B207, Park Hill NLR, $194,000.

Karl H. Brown; Trudean Brown to Edward Sharrer; Judy Sharrer, 4 Westpointe Drive, Jacksonville. L2, Pennpointe Phase II, $192,500.

Jose E. Garzona; Deborah Garzona to Crystal L. Moore, 5 Connell Drive, Little Rock. L11 B3, Breckenridge 1st, $191,500.

Bianca Matlock to Idris S. Goldsmith; Rashana B. Goldsmith, 13008 Lemoncrest Lane, Little Rock. L155, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $190,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to Catherine Suazo-Castillo; Rogelio Alvarez Guiterrez, 1808 Viburnum St., North Little Rock. L318, Faulkner Crossing Phase 6, $185,900.

Nauman Yunus; Lubna Yunus to Lashunda Brazell, 4 Legends Drive, Little Rock. L665, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B-II, $185,000.

Franklin Richard to Matthew Adamson; Jennicer Scriva, 108 Markhaven Drive, Sherwood. L26 B4, Autumnbrook Annex, $182,527.

Gil E. Sharp; Olivia Sharp to Cynthia Hill; Barbara A. Reed, 6425 Rolling Hills Drive, North Little Rock. L52 B6, Green Hills, $181,000.

Jerald F. Cole; Jerald F. Cole Living Trust to Hannah Elizabeth Wright, 10 Talmage Drive, Little Rock. Ls14-15, Talmage Forest, $177,000.

David Andrews; Mary Andrews to Carrie Andrews, 11 Patty Lane, Sherwood. L13, George's Replat-Hankins Phase 3, $175,000.

Connie Curry; James Curry to American Heritage Apartments, Inc., L68, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $173,500.

CBL Used Vehicles, Inc., to Clinton Murray, 1104 N. Jeff Davis St., Jacksonville. Ls9-10 B3, Brown, $173,000.

Adrienne Johnson to Tyler J. Cole, 6416 Elmore Road, Little Rock. L51, Woodfield, $170,000.

Justin F. Gunn; Sheri L. Gunn to Paul Kronenberger; Jennifer Kronenberger, 2424 Maple Ridge Road, Little Rock. L162, Sandpiper Phase II, $170,000.

Sarah DeClerk; Thristan Jackson to Linda Smith, L61, Campus Place, $168,000.

Phillip M. Merriott to Drew Keathley; Ashley Keathley, 3924 & 3926 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock. L11 B51, Park Hill NLR, $165,000.

WTH Development, LLC., to Anthony Phillips; Darlana Michelle Phillips, 8 Erving Cove, Little Rock. L8, Sage Meadows Phase I, $163,100.

Bill Gray; Paula P. Gray; Gray Living Trust to Michael Ruffner; Tammy Felts, 4924 Oaklawn Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B12, Lakewood, $159,900.

Gary Pickard; Dominique Pickard to Katelyn Langston, 15124 Jenny Lane, Little Rock. L14, Perry-Jo, $156,000.

Jamar K. Roy to Mitchell Postle; Kelsey Wilhelm, 107 Franklin St., Jacksonville. L4, Graham Settlement, $152,000.

John F. Brandenberger; Julianna J. Brandenberger to Marybeth Hanson, 1417 Wolfe St., Little Rock. L4 B17, Centennial, $152,000.

John Mark Caruthers to Jane Townsend, 103 Broadmoor Drive, Little Rock. L535, Broadmoor, $150,500.