Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Sept. 22

Edward Lee Anderson, 40, and Lidia Esperanza Alarcon, 37, both of Siloam Springs

Benjamin Dillon Burch, 37, and Jennifer Ann Carney, 32, both of Bentonville

Sierra Dawn Manly, 25, and Diana Aguayo-Ramirez, 32, both of Bentonville

Hank Jordan Parker, 29, and Krista Nicole Arnold, 30, both of Centerton

Bobby Dean Shockley, 39, and Shirah Lee Wright, 25, both of Seligman, Mo.

Tyler Anthony Simmons, 21, and Stephanie Makaylah Pickens, 21, both of Bentonville

Aron Ryan Trey Tkachuk, 23, and Kasey Lynne Lancaster, 25, both of Rogers

Tyler Thomas Bade, 26, Joplin, Mo., and Brooklyne Paige Coy, 26, Carthage, Mo.

Cameron William Bennett, 19, and Mary Katelyn Wright, 21, both of Rogers

Wade Alan Bennett Jr., 20, and Amanda Claire Edwards, 18, both of Centerton

Samuel Harrison Cahill, 24, Noble, Okla., and Gabrielle Jedonne Pace, 25, Oklahoma City

Christian Edward Davis, 26, and Jennifer Renee Oehlert, 25, both of Bentonville

Aaron Alexander Goodman, 32, and Savanna Marie Gauthier, 23, both of Bentonville

Shane Anthony Ivy, 26, and Braelynn Macy Collins Branson, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Breanna Elizabeth Nichole Jones, 28, and Amber Dawn Taylor, 29, both of Farmington

Driton Krasniqi, 37, and Tammy Frances Castleberry, 35, both of Rogers

Brendon Tyler Lanker, 25, and Grace Elizabeth Earnhardt, 22, both of Overland Park, Kan.

Steven Alexander LaPonsie, 33, and Kaylee Earlene Webb, 26, both of Oklahoma City

Christopher John Mahnken, 35, and Christy Marie Ferguson, 34, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jamie Lee Marshall Jr., 36, and Shondra Marie Hogan, 36, both of Bentonville

Derek Lee McKenzie, 37, and Sara Brytnilyn Blair, 34, both of Kansas, Okla.

Montrell Anthony McKenzie, 27, and Shelbi Nicole Lankhorst, 29, both of Salina, Kan.

Andre Debow Morrow, 38, and Andrea Michelle Brandt, 39, both of Topeka, Kan.

Bryant Rios, 21, and Macie Laine Herrel, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Stephen Gerard Russo, 38, and Krystal Marie Owens, 35, both of Rogers

Sept. 26

Jackson Lynn Chesnutt, 72, and Janet Karen Bradshaw, 72, both of Rogers

Jonathan Christopher Gaunt, 38, and Kelli Jo Hendrix, 42, both of Rogers

Wesley Glen Hooten, 26, and Sydney Marie Giese, 26, both of Gravette

Bobby Glen Lipscomb Jr., 70, and Karren Lucile Neden, both of Pea Ridge

Bradley Garrett Marsh, 30, and Lizel Orsabia Dela Cruz, 35, both of Pea Ridge

Alexander Antonio Martinez Suarez, 31, and Cindy Mabell Garcia Pichardo, 27, both of Rogers

Oliver Adrian Muela, 25, and Ashley Brianne Gutierrez, 21, both of Bentonville

Rafael Alfonso Peinado, 20, and Paulina Castro Garcia, 21, both of Springdale

J. Mike Santiago, 86, and Lynette Faye Mincks, 76, both of Bella Vista

Nathan Robert Smith, 32, and Bonnie Beth O'Bannon, 31, both of Bentonville

Christopher Markel Walker, 25, and Jacey Lauren Perryman, 25, both of Bentonville

Melvin Williams Jr., 34, and Candace Lynette Rogers, 47, both of Rogers

Justin Wayne Wing, 36, and Carmalita Suzanne Thurstenson, 21, both of Colcord, Okla.

Sept. 27

Daniel Ballesteros, 33, and Ester Stepheny Gonzalez, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Christopher John Buehler, 33, and Alyssa Jodene Eckert, 33, both of Bentonville

James Mackenzie Curvin, 30, and Kaitlynn Marie Curvin, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Jonathon Paul Hoffman, 27, and Haley Nicole Devers, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Aaron Lee Hollinger, 47, and Jennifer Jean Scoville, 51, both of Centerton

Stephanie Lynne Hughes, 40, and Sara Kimberly Gates, 41, both of Bentonville

Exquiel Antonio Izaguirre Coello, 22, and Estibaliz Kisua Sanchez Rosales, 21, both of Memphis, Tenn.

Ryan Taylor McClurkin, 24, and Shelby Jean Hester, 25, both of Springdale

Turner Coleton Price, 25, Colcord, Okla., and Allison Brooke Cochran, 24, Kansas, Okla.

Sean Dennis Smith, 37, Bentonville, and Dawnell Charisse Grant, 45, Bella Vista

Christopher Michael Tribble, 34, and Shalesa Monique Ledford, 31, both of Garfield

Sept. 28

Aaron Paul Danos Jr., 45, and Toni Denise Clark, 49, both of Bentonville

Mathew Thomas Heatherly, 28, and Megan Nicole Radcliff, 24, both of Gravette

Kevin Dale Henderson Jr., 30, and Briana Renea Drury, 28, both of Overland Park, Kan.

Eric Hernandez-Trujillo, 27, and Eva Noemi Reyes, 30, both of Rogers

Michael Lee Jensen, 26, and Christian Marie Wakee Weber, 25, both of Rogers

Ted Lee Kamisato, 50, and Rachel Beth Kelley, 50, both of Siloam Springs

Tyler Dean Leyva, 26, and Kendall Lyn Goodyear, 26, both of Rogers

Dustin Van Allen Masterson, 37, and Rachel Nicole Henry, 33, both of Pea Ridge

Charles Ross Oliver II, 49, Rogers, and Tina Marie Southworth, 56, Stilwell, Okla.

Michael Henry Velo, 58, and Melissa Renee Martin, 53, both of Siloam Springs

Donald Lee Waggoner, 72, and Catherine Ann McDermott, 67, both of Salem, Ore.