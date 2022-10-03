• Buddy Choat, mayor of Trussville, Ala., said a high school principal told police about a student's "death notebook" one year after discovering it, only providing the list of three dozen students to harm when the pupil threatened to shoot someone with a bow and arrow.

• Keyondra Smith, who lives in the Harlem Heights, a small, mostly Hispanic community of nearly 2,000 people near Fort Myers, Fla., that was hammered by Hurricane Ian, said many ATMs aren't working, making it difficult to acquire cash and "get some supplies to feed" her three children.

• James Sajdak, a former Chicago police officer, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under "color of law" as federal prosecutors say he kidnapped and sexually abused a transgender woman while on duty.

• Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville, Ind., was sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment for abandoning her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio.

• Robert Smith, a former Iowa State Patrol trooper, pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating a biker's rights and admitted that hitting the motorcyclist with an open hand was an unreasonable use of force against him, federal prosecutors said.

• Michael Browett, a lieutenant with the Reno, Nev., police department, said 12 people were arrested on charges including reckless driving, hit and run causing injury and weapons possession after several hundred drivers met in a Walmart parking lot, performing stunts that led to several crashes.

• Shannon Brandt, a 41-year-old North Dakota man initially charged with vehicular homicide in the hit and run of a teenager, faces an upgraded charge of murder with a dangerous weapon after prosecutors concluded that he initially ran over the 18-year-old, records show.

• King Charles III will not attend the international climate change conference in Egypt in accordance with the rules that govern Britain's constitutional monarchy, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

• Stanley McFadden, police chief in Stockton, Calif., wrote on his department's Facebook page that detectives located a "person of interest" in five fatal shootings and investigators believe the homicides are "related based on our investigation and the reports we are receiving."