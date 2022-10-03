SOCCER

Clarke lifts ASU past Georgia Southern

Sydoney Clarke's shot from the top of the 18-yard box found the back of the net with under seven minutes remaining Sunday afternoon and proved to be the game-winner in Arkansas State's 1-0 victory against Georgia Southern at Eagle Field in Statesboro, Ga.

Olivia Luther pitched her second career shutout for the Red Wolves, saving all three Eagle shots on goal she faced. ASU (5-4-2, 3-1-0 Sun Belt Conference) logged 13 shots to 11 for Georgia Southern (2-3-5, 1-1-2), but the hosts attempted nine corner kicks.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR shut out on road

Colleen Swift scored twice for Morehead State Sunday afternoon -- once in the 7th minute and again in the 74th -- as the Eagles got eight saves from goalkeeper Erin Gibbs in a 2-0 win over the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

The Trojans fired 14 shots, including 10 in the second half, but UALR (5-5-2, 2-2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) could not score despite maintaining possession for 60% of the game.

Morehead State (6-4-2, 3-0-1) has yet to drop a league game and has just one loss since the start of September.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA gets past Queens

One minute after coming of as a substitute, Taylor Lassiter opened the scoring in the University of Central Arkansas' 2-1 road win over Queens (NC).

In the 74th minute, fellow senior Taylor Webb scored directly from a free kick just inside midfield to make the score 2-1 in favor of UCA (4-7-2 , 2-3-1 ASUN). The goal came less than three minutes after Queens' Sophia Muetterties equalized.

Queens (2-6-4 , 2-3-1) recorded a season-high 22 shots, with 12 going on target. UCA goalkeeper Kajsa Pruner was brought on at halftime and held the lead, making four saves in the second half.

-- Sam Lane

VOLLEYBALL

UA outlasts Mississippi State

The University of Arkansas went the distance against Mississippi State on Friday, defeating the Bulldogs 15-25, 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 15-8 at the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, Miss.

The Razorbacks (11-3, 2-2 SEC) took a 2-1 lead after three sets and hit a blistering .615 in the fifth to secure the team's first five-set victory of the season.

Arkansas' offensive play was balanced as four Hogs registered double-digit kills. Jillian Gillen led the pack with 16 kills, while Taylor Head added 12 kills and 10 digs. Haley Dirrigl also had a dozen kills on 24 swings with just one error for a team-high .458 hitting percentage.

Tatum Shipes recorded a match-high 6 blocks and 3 services aces to go along with a season-high 7 kills.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

UCA defeats Bellarmine

The University of Central Arkansas evened its ASUN record with a 25-21, 25-13, 25-17 win over Bellarmine Sunday at the Prince Center in Conway.

UCA (10-7,2-2 ASUN) took early leads in the first two sets, starting 4-0 and 5-0 respectively.

UCA won five consecutive points to end the final set, thanks in part to a pair of Caylan Koons aces. She ended the day with 38 assists as well.

Alexis Stumough continued her recent hot streak and led UCA with 16 kills. Jamiryana Hall and Mackenzie Vernon added 11 kills each.

-- Sam Lane