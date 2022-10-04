Coach: Perry’s still the starter

Skyler Perry has not lost his role as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff starting quarterback, Coach Doc Gamble assured Monday during the weekly SWAC coaches' Zoom conference.

It remains to be seen, though, whether the fifth-year starter will return for Saturday's homecoming game against Texas Southern University. Perry suited up but did not play this past Saturday in UAPB's 59-3 loss at Southern University in Louisiana after injuring his hand a week earlier at Alcorn State University, where he played the entire game.

"We're definitely sticking with Skyler; that's for sure," Gamble said. "He's working his way back. That Alcorn State game was brutal for us not having the bye week after that."

The Golden Lions (2-3, 0-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) would like to have Perry back in hopes of snapping a three-game losing streak. Perry dressed out at Southern University but never checked into the game, even as Jalen Macon struggled with four turnovers (three interceptions and a fumble) and Chancellor Edwards (one interception) had a rough go against the Jaguars (2-2, 1-1).

Macon finished 12 of 21 for 134 yards, while Edwards went 5 of 14 for 53 yards.

"We played two freshman quarterbacks, and they looked like freshmen," Gamble said. "The game was a little too fast for them on Saturday night, but we'll bounce back."

Macon is actually listed as a sophomore and was on the 2021 UAPB roster but did not record any statistics until this year. Gamble said Macon and Edwards graded out "pretty low" -- he didn't specify the grade -- but explained game speed is much different from the pace of practice.

Macon has played in four games this season, going 24 of 44 for 303 yards with a touchdown. Edwards is 6 of 17 for 95 yards through three games.

"I thought we were going to be able to play well with Jalen, but it was his first start," Gamble said. "Usually, you have the best seat in the house by being able to come off the bench and do some relief work. For being that guy, he showed some things, and then Chancellor -- another good one -- they were wide-eyed, and so far, they remind me of Skyler all over again. Skyler's grade when he first started with us was identical. It was a tough night for us. It was a fight to keep those guys' heads up and in good spirits."

INJURY BUG

Macon left the game with an apparent injury to his right leg. Gamble did not comment on the severity of Macon's injury.

The coach, however, revealed Monday three of his linebackers, junior starters Monroe Beard and Timon Akins and senior backup Isaac Peppers, were also out against Southern with unspecified injuries.

"They're sure tackles," Gamble said. "They're usually in the same spots where they need to be. I think we have a talented football team, but when your top three guys are out, it does make a difference. We're working to get those guys back."

Beard and Akins each played "a couple of snaps" at Alcorn, where Peppers was injured as well.

"Alcorn beat us twice, when you really think about it," Gamble said. "It was tough, and don't nobody care about that. We'll get ready to lock and load this week."

Sophomore Rylan Woods and freshman Mike Riley earned starts at linebacker.

35-POINT SECOND QUARTER

A 7-3 Southern lead through one quarter ballooned into a 42-3 halftime advantage, and it left Gamble "extremely disappointed."

The Jaguars added to their lead on the first play of their 35-point second quarter, scored off three interceptions (one of them a 62-yard touchdown return by Corione Harris) and scored following a punt.

"You're not scoreboard-watching," Gamble said. "You're focused on that next rep. That's always the most important thing. Extremely disappointed in how we played the second quarter. I think we played a little better in the second half. We didn't tackle real well overall in the first half, as well, but we gave their offense that is well coached a short field a whole lot with the turnovers. Their defense was able to transition into good offense."

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Southern senior defensive tackle Jason Dumas was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for losses and 5 tackles total against UAPB.

FIRST LOOK AT TEXAS SOUTHERN

Texas Southern's lone victory this season came against Southern, 24-0, on Sept. 17 in Arlington, Texas. After a season-opening loss to Prairie View A&M, the Tigers (1-4, 1-2 SWAC) had respectable showings against Football Bowl Subdivision mid-majors University of North Texas and University of Texas at San Antonio. They came up short this past Saturday to Alabama State University, 16-13.

Alabama State went ahead with 7:27 left in the game and Texas Southern's last drive ended on downs, giving the Hornets the chance to run out the clock.

Three Tigers have rushed for triple-digit yardage this season, including quarterback Andrew Body. The sophomore, who torched UAPB last year for 392 total yards (121 rushing) in a 59-17 win, is fifth among SWAC players in that category with 993 yards this year.

Homecoming kickoff between the Tigers and Golden Lions is at 2 p.m. this Saturday at Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium.