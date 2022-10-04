Kirby leads Brookland to championship

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE -- It was all Brookland High School as the Bearcats took home the Class 4A boys state golf tournament title Monday at Magellan Golf Club after finishing as runner-up last season.

Brookland shot a team score of 223 to win the tournament.

Brookland junior Cole Kirby had the best individual score, coming in at 3-under 69. Nashville's Jett Stephenson received runner-up honors shooting a 70. Kirby placed third at last season's state tournament.

"This is my first year at Brookland," Coach Chris Viala said. "Our boys played really well today. Kirby shot 3-under par shooting 69 which is a great round. All our kids played good. Sawyer Hamilton shot 75. Tyson Seyler shot 80 and Harrison McMechen shot 79, so they were all right there."

Kirby highlighted his desire to play college golf.

"It felt like all the work I put in paid off," Kirby said. "It just felt like a solid round, instead of being up and down all over the place. I felt steady the whole time. My coach worked with us all on our short game and that's what we really needed. We feel great. We are all jumping around and ready to get some food."

Fountain Lake was the host team. Carson McCoy finished with a 73, followed by Kolt Carden (79) and Coil Burks (81). Dillon Dettmering also competed for the Cobras.

"Watching McCoy par out on his last hole," Fountain Lake Coach Michael Blees said. "Watching him shoot a 73 to go out as a senior, we have been together for four years. Super proud of him to come in today and shoot a 1-over par. That is the shot that is going to stick with me."

McCoy enjoyed his senior state tournament round.

"I shot 73 out there, a couple pars and a couple boogies out there," McCoy said. "I kept it together throughout the entire round. We have an awesome team. Today I was just having fun. I was smiling the entire time."

Fountain Lake qualified for the state tournament by winning its district championship.

Viala was at Valley View the last seven seasons and won multiple state championships.

"We won the district at Rolling Hills in Pocahontas," Viala said. "We shot 219 as a team. We have been trending the last couple of weeks and we hoped it would carry over."