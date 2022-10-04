Sections
Little Rock police: Juvenile injured in shooting

by Remington Miller | Today at 1:43 p.m.
Police investigate an incident where a juvenile was reported to be shot inside a residence on Doe Run Drive in Little Rock on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

A juvenile was injured after reportedly being shot in a residence on Doe Run Drive, Little Rock police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting in the 11700 block of Doe Run Drive, the Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. 

“I believe they are at an area hospital right now. so the extent of the injuries are still unknown,” said Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock police, in a text to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, and Edwards said he did not know the victim's age yet.

