NWA outdoor briefs

Hikes visit Devil's Den, Buffalo

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike Thursday at Devils Den State Park 3.1 miles on the Yellow Rock Loop and 2 miles out and back on the Monument Trails.

The group will hike on Oct. 12, 3 miles out and back to Hawksbill Crag in the Buffalo River area. There is also the option to hike to Amber Falls and Compton Double Falls, 2.5 mile bushwack out and back, or Lost Valley, 2 miles out and back.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Celebrate at Runway

The fourth annual Runway Bike Park Anniversary Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the bike park at the Jones Center in Springdale.

The park, Pedal It Forward NWA and Buddy Pegs youth biking academy will have cycling events and activities for children and families. It includes a BMX stunt demonstration, bike parade, bike decorating station, lawn games and inflatable fun. Loaner bikes will be available,

Visit thejonescenter.net/bike-park-party for more information.

See birds at Ninestone

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Ninestone Land Trust in Carroll County on Sunday. Meet at Ninestone at 9 a.m. Audubon membership is not required to attend.

A variety of birds will be seen, as well as rare and unusual native plants and geological features. Visit nwarkaudubon.org/placestobird.htm for directions. Call Joe Neal, (479) 521-1858 for details.

Walk in Hot Springs

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join three walks Saturday and Sunday in Hot Springs.

The walks will be 5, 6 or 10 kilometers. Registration for all three walks will be Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the lobby of The Hot Springs Hotel, 305 Malvern Ave. in Hot Springs.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479 381-9366.

Habitat help needed

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Hook, Line and Sinker Outdoors are hosting Beaver Lake Habitat days on Oct. 14-15.

Volunteers are needed to help sink trees in the Blue Springs area on the upper end of the lake. Meet at the Blue Springs launch ramp at 8 a.m. Work goes to 3 p.m.

Game and Fish staff need help loading trees onto barges, tying blocks and sinking the trees in Beaver Lake. Each volunteer will need to bring lunch, a life jacket, sunscreen, bug spray, work gloves and wear work boots.

Volunteers should register with Jon Stein with Game and Fish at jonathan.stein@agfc.ar.gov or text to (479) 640-6422.

Forest comes alive

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host The Living Forest event from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

Guided hikes on the 0.25-mile Ozark Plateau Trail will feature volunteers in fun costumes as various animals of the forest. They'll explain to children and adults why they're important to the forest and what people can do to help them. Hikes with no more than 15 people depart the visitor center every five minutes.

Hikes are geared for children ages 4-7. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they'd like. Children and adults can make crafts while waiting for their hike to start. After each hike, s'mores and cider will be served in the outdoor education pavilion.

Check in at the visitor center no later than 3 p.m. For details call the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Apply for youth grants

The Ozark Society Foundation is accepting applications for its Youth Engagement Grant through October 22. Nonprofit organizations within the foundation's focus region that work with youth under age 18 in environmental and conservation efforts are encouraged to apply for up to $3,000 in grant funding.

Projects should actively engage youth in conservation efforts that have tangible outcomes. Hands-on learning, service learning, community projects, and advocacy is encouraged. Applicants must be affiliated with a 501c3 nonprofit or school located in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri or the Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Claiborne parishes of Louisiana.

Grant awards will be announced in December. To apply for the grant, visit https://www.ozarksociety.net/foundation/foundation-youth-grants/.

Cruise to lake's loons

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host pontoon boat trips on Beaver Lake to see loons and other waterfowl at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.

Chances are good to see loons, several duck species, gulls and bald eagles. Knowledgeable birders with the Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will be on each trip. Cruises last about two hours and visit wide-open water areas of the lake that are attractive to waterfowl.

Passengers should bring binoculars, but binoculars are available on the boat. There is no restroom on the boat.

Cost is $15. Minimum age is 16. Call the park visitor center, (479) 789-5000 to register.



