City council permits lease agreement with food pantry operator

When it comes to the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry relocating from the former Southeast Middle School to a fire station being used for storage, Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said there hasn't been much discussion about the move on his behalf.

A resolution presented to the Pine Bluff City Council on Monday would authorize a lease agreement with Debra Allen, operating the food pantry, for the use of the old fire station located off Commerce Road. Council member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. conducted the meeting in Mayor Shirley Washington's absence.

The resolution passed 5-3 with Ivan Whitfield, Holcomb, Bruce Lockett, Glen Brown Sr. and Steven Mays voting in favor of the resolution.

In January 2021, the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency approved the acquisition of the Southeast Middle School at 2001 S. Ohio St., currently occupied by the food pantry. The property that surrounds the old school, as envisioned by Mayor Shirley Washington, will include some 200 affordable housing units in the area.

A resolution authorizing Washington to enter into an agreement with Nabholz Environmental Services for asbestos abatement services at the former middle school was approved last month, meaning Allen would need to vacate the property.

Allen received a hand-delivered notice to vacate from the city of Pine Bluff stating she would have to vacate the premises no later than midnight on Dec. 31 but because the inspection showed the building contains elements of asbestos the mayor's office would contact her regarding the dates the contractor for the city would be on site performing the asbestos removal.

"You will want to be prepared to relocate your items, as needed, to permit the contractor's personnel to perform the removal, as well as for your own protection," read the letter.

During a Public Works Committee meeting last week, committee chairman Whitfield and Council Member Steven Shaner agreed that a new location for the food pantry should be the vacant fire station at 1201 Commerce Road, but according to Howell, the old Fire Station 4 is not vacant. It was replaced by Saracen Casino with a new station across the road from its facility.

During Monday's city council meeting, Howell said the building is currently being used for storage. According to Whitfield, who toured the facility, the building only contains a fire truck. Allen, who said she also toured the facility, said the building was "pretty much empty with only the fire truck that is used for Christmas and decorations."

Howell said the building is a fluid station and storage usage varies. "We keep fire aspirates and emergency use equipment at that fire station. We have to have it available at a moment's notice," he said. "We use the equipment and bring it back."

Howell also said around this time of year, a piece of equipment may be outside but as the weather changes that piece of equipment comes inside.

"He may have other equipment in there now but as of a week ago the equipment wasn't in there," said Whitfield, who felt the use of the building would bless the citizens who utilize the services of the food pantry.

Shelia Briggs, a Pine Bluff resident, spoke during public comments in support of the resolution. Briggs said she is a recipient of the pantry and it was a big help to her and her family. Janette and Carl Watson, who live outside the city limits, said First Ward Living Grace pantry was one of the few pantries in Pine Bluff that would help them because they didn't have a Pine Bluff address.

Jenny Shelton, a volunteer of the pantry, said she has helped countless families with food insecurities. "Family and children depend on these food pantries so they can eat," she said.

All council members supported the food pantry but many agreed that the fire station location may not be the best place including council member Glen Brown Jr. According to Brown, because the building was still in use by the fire chief, another location should be sought.

Council member Shaner, who originally agreed with the relocation, questioned if the new location would be able to accommodate Allen's refrigeration needs. Council member Joni Alexander questioned if the resolution was "putting the cart before the horse," considering the request hadn't gone before the Pine Bluff Planning Commission first.

The resolution states, upon approval, a lease agreement be reached with the food pantry for the use of the old fire station provided the property is safe. If Allen vacates the school property earlier than Dec. 31, the city will waive a monthly fee and pay utility charges for the months of October, November and December.

The resolution also states, during the interim three-month period, a formal lease agreement with the food pantry will be negotiated and presented to the council for approval but it may take prompt possession of the premises for use so long as all applicable health, safety, fire and land use codes are met, including approval by the city's Planning Commission.

City Attorney Althea Scott said the legislation is premature. Zoning official Lakisha Hill said Allen can't apply for use of the building; it has to be done by the city.

"The mayor has to sign off on applications that come before the Planning Commission for the utilization of those buildings," said Hill. "Somebody is going to have to give permission for the application to come from the city to the planning committee for the use of that building because Mrs. Allen just can't apply to inhabit herself in the building."

Hill said the process also requires notifying neighboring areas who may want to speak or be involved in the decision-making of their neighborhood.

"In the ordinances of this city and the way we move traditionally her request goes to the Planning Commission. City property is public and semipublic use," said Hill. "All public and semipublic uses are approved by the Planning Commission."

After a lengthy discussion, whether the resolution passed or not, it was noted Allen would still have to go before the commission and could appeal to the city council if it denied her request.

"We're not fearful of the Planning Commission," said Whitfield who doesn't want the pantry operations to be interrupted. "We just believe in doing the right thing at the right time."

Howell, who said he was brought into the discussion late, hopes to find a solution that will work for both himself and Allen. Howell said while he doesn't have the budget or staff, future plans for the fire station involved community outreach and sharing the building was not an option due to the storage needs.

Other concerns from the council included the relocation site being large enough to accommodate the 18-wheeler trucks that drop off the food to the hundreds of people the food pantry serves, Whitfield explained Allen's current dilemma is at the blame of the city and didn't agree with the dialogue "all of a sudden" being had at the city council meeting about the relocation to the fire station when there was no discussion about the letter sent to Allen.

"We sent her a request to be out by December 31st. If we can say moving it is a bad thing because it's so many people, then closing it is a worse thing because its so many people," said Whitfield. "If this building does not work out it would help if the council, the mayor and others come back to the table. She must go somewhere. Our citizens need to be fed and I just believe we need to do our part to make it happen."

In other city business, all resolutions were approved by the council including one to transfer two police radios not in use by the Pine Bluff Police Department to the White Hall Police Department, a contract authorization with Cato Trucking Asphalt and Pavement for street resurfacing and overlay; and approval of a contract with Arkansas Fence and Gaurd Rail of Little Rock for pavement markings.