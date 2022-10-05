Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Bentonville West’s Jake Casey

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Bentonville West Wolverines Junior Jake Casey (15) drops back to pass during the Booker T. Washington Hornets vs. Bentonville West Wolverines game Friday night, August 26, 2022, at Bentoville West Wolverines Stadium in Centerton.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bentonville West’s Jake Casey. 

Class: 2024

Position: Quarterback  

Size: 6-4, 185 pounds

Interest: Missouri, Illinois, Kansas State

GPA: 3.5 

Stats: In 5 games, Casey has completed 92 of 144 passes for 1,280 yards, 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. As a sophomore he had 2,394 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt on Casey: 

“He put on about 25 pounds during the offseason. That obviously helps him. He’s pretty athletic. A lot of people don’t think he can run, but he’s a 4.7 (40-yard dash) guy. He can run when he has to. He’s a really smart kid and has a really strong arm. He does a lot checks for us. He understands defenses. He’s one who puts in the time for film study and does all the extra stuff he needs to. 

“He’s a great kid that comes from a great family and they push him to do right and support what we do as coaches. He has a big future ahead of him.”


