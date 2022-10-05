UNDER THE RADAR: Bentonville West’s Jake Casey

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bentonville West’s Jake Casey.

Class: 2024

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6-4, 185 pounds

Interest: Missouri, Illinois, Kansas State

GPA: 3.5

Stats: In 5 games, Casey has completed 92 of 144 passes for 1,280 yards, 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. As a sophomore he had 2,394 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt on Casey:

“He put on about 25 pounds during the offseason. That obviously helps him. He’s pretty athletic. A lot of people don’t think he can run, but he’s a 4.7 (40-yard dash) guy. He can run when he has to. He’s a really smart kid and has a really strong arm. He does a lot checks for us. He understands defenses. He’s one who puts in the time for film study and does all the extra stuff he needs to.

“He’s a great kid that comes from a great family and they push him to do right and support what we do as coaches. He has a big future ahead of him.”



