WATCH LIVE: Little Rock mayoral debate to start at 6 p.m.

A Little Rock mayoral candidate forum will be held at 6 p.m. in the southwest part of the city.

The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled to run until 7 p.m. at the Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road.

Four people are running for the city's highest elective office -- Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and challengers Greg Henderson, Steve Landers Sr. and Glen Schwarz.

Southwest Little Rock Community & Business, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Beta Pi Omega Chapter is presenting the candidate forum. Attorney Brenda Stallings will be the moderator.

Watch the live video here: https://fb.watch/fZNZiD50_G/