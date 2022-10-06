3 crashes leave 4 dead on state roads

Four people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Clarence Wells, 81, and Wanda Wells, 79, both of Dumas, were killed just after 10:50 a.m. Tuesday when a 2021 Toyota RAV4 struck by a Peterbilt truck careened into their 2015 Dodge Ram on U.S. 65 in rural Jefferson County.

The Toyota was turning onto the highway from a truck stop when it was hit by the oncoming big rig and sent into a head-on collision with the vehicle the Wells were in.

Clarence Wells, who was driving, was declared dead on the scene while Wanda Wells died around 5:15 p.m. at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Jonathan Washburn, 18, of Alma, died in a single-vehicle rollover crash around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 64 in Crawford County.

Washburn was behind the wheel of a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer when he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin and crash into a ditch in the median before rolling over and coming to a rest in the opposite lane of traffic.

Randy Michau, 46, of Mabelvale, died around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the 2013 Ford Transit van he was driving crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic on U.S. 65 near Greenbrier and was hit by a 2007 Ford F-150.

The driver of the F-150, Seth Boylston, 43, of Conway, was injured in the crash and taken to Conway Regional Medical Center for treatment.

State troopers investigating each of the three crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.