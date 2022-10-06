Former Arkansas doctor gets 21 life sentences for child sexual assaults

A former Arkansas doctor was sentenced Thursday to 21 life sentences for sexual assaults of children, according to the Clark County prosecuting attorney.

Barry Alan Walker was sentenced by a Clark County judge one day after a Pike County judge sentenced him to 18 life sentences for child sexual assault cases there.

Walker, 58, of Glenwood pleaded guilty in both courtrooms, the release says.

The convictions are for sexual assaults involving 31 minors beginning in 1997, according to the release.

“The pleas in Clark County and Pike County included the maximum sentence available on each count for each victim,” Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Turner said in a statement. “This Defendant took things from these victims that can never be returned. It was important for us to provide the full measure of justice to each victim that the law would allow.”