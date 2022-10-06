FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Flea in the Park in Bella Vista

Today

Tyson Ten -- Artists and Scholars in Conversation, 1-5:45 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Fall Feelings, 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The U.S. & The Holocaust" -- Ken Burns film excerpt and panel discussion, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"All Together Now" -- A music production series featuring hip-hop artist Jasper Logan, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

First Thursday Film -- "It Happened One Night," 1934, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"The Golden Record" -- Presented by Pilot Arts, a new musical about sending humanity's music and art into the cosmos, 7 p.m. Oct. 6-7; 2 & 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Rockhill Studios, 240 E. Township St. in Fayetteville. $20-$30. pilotarts.org.

"This B*tch: Esta Sangre Quiero" -- Diana, a ruthless and power-hungry Pilates influencer, learns that her social media manager Teodoro is hooking up with her makeup artist Madeinusa, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-8; 2 p.m. Oct. 9, University Theatre in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uarkartstickets.com.

Friday

Flea In The Park -- Flea and handcrafted market with food and music, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 7-8, Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista.

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7-8, until 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

Art Trail at Night -- 7-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Murder on the Orient Express" -- Presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8, with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 8, Berry Performing Arts Center on the John Brown University campus in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. www.jbu.edu/tickets.

Saturday

Maker Faire -- From animators to cosplay creators, bike makers to scientists and hobbyist 3-D printers, Maker Faire is where beginners and experts of all ages come together to show what's being made in NWA, all day, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Farmers & Artisans Market -- With Star Wars characters, a costume parade, a dog-stume contest & more, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing Historic District, 7300 Ellis St. in Fort Smith. Free. chaffeecrossing.com.

Halfway Halt -- With music, food and stops by Square to Square bike riders, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Emma Avenue between Holcomb Street and Shiloh Street in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Homegrown Festival in downtown Siloam Springs. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sourdough Starting Workshop -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Walnut Farm Fall Festival -- With a petting zoo, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, face painting, fall treats, silent auction and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Walnut Farm Montessori School in Bentonville. $15. https://walnut-farm-montessori-school-inc.square.site/

Fort Smith Fall Festival -- With living history, garden tours, children's area & more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith National Historic Site; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Miss Laura's Visitor Center; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Judgment Town at 47 S. Third St.; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Trolley Museum. fortsmith.org.

Railroad Day -- 1-4 p.m., Boone County Heritage Museum in Harrison. Hosted by Boone County Historical & Railroad Society. Museum open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 870-741-3312.

"Hog Town: 2018" -- A documentary film, 4 & 6:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $5. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Pottery on the Patio – Free art activities, music & more, 4 p.m.-sunset, Community Creative Center at Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. communitycreativecenter.org.

Hispanic-Latinx Celebration -- 5-9 p.m., Garrison Commons Pocket Park, 913 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. 646downtown.com.

