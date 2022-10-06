Man shot, wounded outside Bryant residence, police say

A man was shot outside a Bryant residence on Thursday morning by a person firing on him from the street, according to a Facebook post from Bryant police.

Jarvis Milton, 28, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not stated in the post.

Police say that at about 10 a.m. Thursday, Milton was playing basketball with a friend in the driveway of a home on Bridgeport Lane in Bryant, about 1 1/2 miles north of Interstate 30's Exit 123, the Bryant/Bauxite exit.

According to witnesses, a black sports car stopped in the street, and the driver stepped out of the car with a rifle and opened fire on the two people in the driveway. Milton was struck in the leg.

Police have yet to identify the shooter, the post states. The case is under investigation.