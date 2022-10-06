



• The family of the cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust" has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor and the producers, and they aim to restart the project in January. "We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of "Rust" including Alec Baldwin," Matthew Hutchins, the widower of Halyna Hutchins, said Wednesday. "As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of "Rust," which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023." Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. Baldwin announced the settlement agreement in an Instagram post: "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son," 9-year-old Andros. "We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation," Baldwin said. New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator determined the shooting was an accident. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame," Matthew Hutchins said. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work." Rust Movie Productions continues to challenge the basis of a $137,000 fine by state occupational safety regulators who say production managers failed to follow standard industry protocols for firearms safety. A hearing on the dispute is set for April, and it's not clear whether filming can resume before it's resolved. At least four other lawsuits brought by crew members remain, and the state has granted funds to pay for possible criminal prosecutions.

• Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York. The sister of Britain's King Charles III was ushered to the pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday escorted by police boats. A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, according to silive.com. The trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island's National Lighthouse Museum that included the unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse in the Isle of Wight in memory of her parents. Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month. The princess attended a luncheon in Manhattan after the ferry trip and praised the lighthouse museum in a speech. "The lighthouse still has a really important part to play," she said. "The story that goes with lighthouses and how we got here is just as important, and (the) museum has made an astonishing impact in telling that story."









Princess Anne stands in the wheelhouse of the Staten Island Ferry on Tuesday, accompanied by city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez (left) as it moves through New York Harbor. (AP/New York City Department of Transportation/Sigurjon Gudjonsson)





