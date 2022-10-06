Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tab Benoit, Dirty Dozen Brass Band bringing Louisiana to Little Rock

Phat Tuesday by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Tuesday may feel a bit like Fat Tuesday in Little Rock, as Tab Benoit brings his Louisiana-soaked blues and soul to The Hall. It’s his second visit to the venue since it opened and this time he has the Dirty Dozen Brass Band opening the show. The top-tier tickets are sold out, but $25 general admission ones were still available at press time. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jean Frank Photography)

Editor's note: With the cancellation of the city's LitFest, the shows with asterisks are subject to change.

■  ■  ■ TODAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Allsopp Park, Music in the Park, 3700 Cedar Hill Road; (501) 371-4770

Starts at 5 p.m.; at 5:30 Parkview High School Drumline marches from the Hillcrest Kroger to the park;

6 p.m.: Cons of Formant

◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884

6:30 p.m.; Steve Boysterus

◼️ First Thursday, 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 960-9777

5-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag and Ernie Browderville

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364

8 p.m.: Lucero, with L.A. Edwards ($26-$40)

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

* 8 p.m.: Keia Johnson

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: Tanner Usrey, with Palmer Anthony ($20)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Malevich, Pantheon, Mammoth Caravan

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4-7 p.m.: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: The Chris Baker Band

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Walton Arts Center-Starr Theater, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600

7:30 p.m.: The Texas Gentlemen ($33-$53)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148

8 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; ohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: Jazz Night

■  ■  ■ FRIDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Butcher Shop, 10825 Hermitage Road; (501) 312-2748

6 p.m.: Steve Boysterus

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Hall

9 p.m.: Boombox, with Yuni Wa ($20)

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30 p.m.: Red Not Chili Peppers ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Griffin & Friends

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: JD Clayton, with Jon Bailey and the Heathen Revival ($10)

◼️ Vino's

7 p.m.: Emily Fenton Band ($10)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: The Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group, Fonky Donkey $10

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750

6:30 p.m.: Big Ponder Band

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704

9:30 p.m.: Good Foot ($8)

◼️ Spectators, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990

8-11 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Mark Morgan

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (954) 305-3338

8-11:55 p.m.: The Steve Crump Band

CAMDEN

◼️ First Friday, 103-123 Washington St.; (870) 807-1468

5 p.m.: Glenn Parker

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Kyle Thompson Band

CONWAY

◼️ Almost Famous Smoke House & Grill, 258 U.S.64 East; (501) 450-3036

6 p.m.: Ryan Paul Davis

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Lane Long ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Smokey Emerson

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Tonekatz

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

3-6 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

7-10 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam

◼️ Vintage Musicfest, 111 W. Main St.; (870) 862-4747; musicfesteldorado.com

  • Tickets: Friday only, $25.
  • Karl Malone Auto Group Main Stage
  • 5-6:15 p.m.: The Karla Case Band — tribute to Stevie Nicks
  • 6:30-8 p.m.: Josh Walker & Tannehill Band — tribute to The Eagles
  • 8:30-10 p.m.: JW + T — tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • 10:30-11:30 p.m.: Cristina Amara — tribute to Selena
  • PJ's Coffee Stage
  • 5-6:30 p.m.: HiSyde
  • 6:45-8:15 p.m.: Beaux Atkins
  • 8:45-10:15 p.m.: Blackstrap

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St.; (479) 253-7788

7:30 p.m.: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives ($39-$49)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618

6 p.m.: Earl & Them ($8)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malven Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Arkansas High Country

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Central Theater

8 p.m.: Fantasy Land Variety Show

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Brian Mullen

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Mae Estes & Josh Matheny

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jason & Robbie

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Anthony Garner

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375

5-7 p.m.: Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble ($10; $5 for members)

  photo  Chris Long and Veronica Wirges, who perform as Monsterboy, perform Saturday at South on Main in Little Rock. Check them out at monsterboylives.com. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Brian Chilson)  ■  ■  ■ SATURDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Dugan's, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542

9 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale and the Personal Space Invaders

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

8 p.m.: Little Rock Folk Club presents: John and Susie Malcolm ($15 adults; $10 military; $8 students with ID; free to accompanied children 12 and under)

◼️ Midtown Grill

1 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

◼️ Rev Room

9 p.m.: Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute) ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Monsterboy

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8 p.m.: Universal Vibe, with Toastermelton, Droop Method, RX Evil, SW RV ($5)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Pony Bradshaw, Annie Ford ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Patti Steel Band ($8)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, DJ Rock ($49.75-$149.75)

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Momentary Green — Arvest Bank Courtyard, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500

8 p.m.: Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt ($84; students $20)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Stone the Crow ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and The Feeders

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulehead @ MAD

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Blackstrap

2-4 p.m.: Wyatt Putnam

5-8 p.m.: Age of Man

8:30-11 p.m.: JT Lee

◼️ Vintage Musicfest

  • Free until 3 p.m.; $35 after 3 p.m.
  • Karl Malone Auto Group Main Stage
  • 5-6:15 p.m.: Mae Estes
  • 6:30-7:45 p.m.: Mitch Rossell
  • 8-9 p.m.: Chayee Beckham
  • 9:30-11 p.m.: Shenandoah
  • PJ's Coffee Stage
  • 9-11:30 a.m.: El Dorado school bands and choirs
  • 12-12:45 p.m.: Big J
  • 1-2:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
  • 2:45-4:15 p.m.: Crutchfield
  • 5:30-7 p.m.: The Bennett Hall Band
  • 7:15-8:45 p.m.: Trey Gauthreaux
  • Canfor Southern Pine Acoustic Stage
  • 11 a.m-12 p.m.: Erick Meadows
  • 12:15-1:15 p.m.: Mason Halstead
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Side Street Steppers
  • 2:45-3:45 p.m.: JT Lee

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St.; (479) 253-2525

6-10 p.m.: Brick Fields

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Walton Arts Center-Starr Theater

7:30 p.m.: Amina Figarova Quintet ($33-$53)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wire

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.: Amie and the Slingerz

◼️ Central Theater

8 p.m.: F8 with Bass Bunny, Munkey Boi, ESC/CTRL

◼️ Exchange Street Parking Plaza, 128 Exchange St.

6-10 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns (free)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave. (Arkansas 7); (501) 520-0446

8:30-12 a.m.: Arco Delta Trio with Steve Massengale

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

7:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Brass Tacks

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Dirt & Younger

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Lucas Tyler

WALDRON

◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival, 1308 Turkey Track Drive; (479) 637-3717

6:30 p.m.: Christian Davis, Larry Stevenson Band, Danny Joines

■  ■  ■ SUNDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall, 428 W. Markham St.; (501) 244-8800

6 p.m.: The Williams Brothers ($44)

◼️ South on Main

7-9 p.m.: Cease and Desist karaoke

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

10 p.m.: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra ($15; $12 adv. SRO, $15 day of show SRO)

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Mojo Depot ($5)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186

7:30 p.m.: The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular ($22.50-$51.50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■  ■  ■ TUESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Tab Benoit, with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band ($25)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

8 p.m.: Teddy Swims ($25-$39.50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater

7 p.m.: Jazz night with the Goat Band

■  ■  ■ WEDNESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad, with Chris Acker ($15)

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Castele, TRSH, The Espionage Act, Zashed

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Darsombra, Jeff Morgan's The Lights Inside the Woods ($10)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields ($5)

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600

6:30 p.m.: Five Finger Death Punch, with Megadeth, The HU, Fire from the Gods ($35-$149.50)

■  ■  ■ TICKETS ■  ■  ■

◼️ Chris Tomlin, with MercyMe, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $27.75-$154, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office and ticketmaster.com

◼️ Parker McCollum, with Flatland Cavalry and William Beckmann, perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and advance tickets, $29.50 to $99.50, are on sale. (Ticket prices increase $5 per ticket the day of the show).

◼️ Lee Brice and Scotty McCreedy perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado and tickets, $39-$99, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at eldomad.com and at (870) 444-3007.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

Print Headline: Phat Tuesday

