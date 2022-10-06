LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tab Benoit, Dirty Dozen Brass Band bringing Louisiana to Little Rock

Editor's note: With the cancellation of the city's LitFest, the shows with asterisks are subject to change.

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Allsopp Park, Music in the Park, 3700 Cedar Hill Road; (501) 371-4770

Starts at 5 p.m.; at 5:30 Parkview High School Drumline marches from the Hillcrest Kroger to the park;

6 p.m.: Cons of Formant

◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884

6:30 p.m.; Steve Boysterus

◼️ First Thursday, 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 960-9777

5-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag and Ernie Browderville

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364

8 p.m.: Lucero, with L.A. Edwards ($26-$40)

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

* 8 p.m.: Keia Johnson

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: Tanner Usrey, with Palmer Anthony ($20)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Malevich, Pantheon, Mammoth Caravan

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4-7 p.m.: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: The Chris Baker Band

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Walton Arts Center-Starr Theater, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600

7:30 p.m.: The Texas Gentlemen ($33-$53)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148

8 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; ohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: Jazz Night

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Butcher Shop, 10825 Hermitage Road; (501) 312-2748

6 p.m.: Steve Boysterus

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Hall

9 p.m.: Boombox, with Yuni Wa ($20)

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30 p.m.: Red Not Chili Peppers ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Griffin & Friends

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: JD Clayton, with Jon Bailey and the Heathen Revival ($10)

◼️ Vino's

7 p.m.: Emily Fenton Band ($10)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: The Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group, Fonky Donkey $10

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750

6:30 p.m.: Big Ponder Band

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704

9:30 p.m.: Good Foot ($8)

◼️ Spectators, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990

8-11 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Mark Morgan

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (954) 305-3338

8-11:55 p.m.: The Steve Crump Band

CAMDEN

◼️ First Friday, 103-123 Washington St.; (870) 807-1468

5 p.m.: Glenn Parker

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Kyle Thompson Band

CONWAY

◼️ Almost Famous Smoke House & Grill, 258 U.S.64 East; (501) 450-3036

6 p.m.: Ryan Paul Davis

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Lane Long ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Smokey Emerson

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Tonekatz

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

3-6 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

7-10 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam

◼️ Vintage Musicfest, 111 W. Main St.; (870) 862-4747; musicfesteldorado.com

Tickets: Friday only, $25.

Karl Malone Auto Group Main Stage

5-6:15 p.m.: The Karla Case Band — tribute to Stevie Nicks

6:30-8 p.m.: Josh Walker & Tannehill Band — tribute to The Eagles

8:30-10 p.m.: JW + T — tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd

10:30-11:30 p.m.: Cristina Amara — tribute to Selena

PJ's Coffee Stage

5-6:30 p.m.: HiSyde

6:45-8:15 p.m.: Beaux Atkins

8:45-10:15 p.m.: Blackstrap

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St.; (479) 253-7788

7:30 p.m.: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives ($39-$49)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618

6 p.m.: Earl & Them ($8)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malven Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Arkansas High Country

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Central Theater

8 p.m.: Fantasy Land Variety Show

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Brian Mullen

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Mae Estes & Josh Matheny

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jason & Robbie

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Anthony Garner

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375

5-7 p.m.: Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble ($10; $5 for members)

Chris Long and Veronica Wirges, who perform as Monsterboy, perform Saturday at South on Main in Little Rock. Check them out at monsterboylives.com. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Brian Chilson) ■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Dugan's, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542

9 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale and the Personal Space Invaders

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

8 p.m.: Little Rock Folk Club presents: John and Susie Malcolm ($15 adults; $10 military; $8 students with ID; free to accompanied children 12 and under)

◼️ Midtown Grill

1 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

◼️ Rev Room

9 p.m.: Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute) ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Monsterboy

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8 p.m.: Universal Vibe, with Toastermelton, Droop Method, RX Evil, SW RV ($5)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Pony Bradshaw, Annie Ford ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Patti Steel Band ($8)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, DJ Rock ($49.75-$149.75)

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Momentary Green — Arvest Bank Courtyard, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500

8 p.m.: Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt ($84; students $20)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Stone the Crow ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and The Feeders

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulehead @ MAD

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Blackstrap

2-4 p.m.: Wyatt Putnam

5-8 p.m.: Age of Man

8:30-11 p.m.: JT Lee

◼️ Vintage Musicfest

Free until 3 p.m.; $35 after 3 p.m.

Karl Malone Auto Group Main Stage

5-6:15 p.m.: Mae Estes

6:30-7:45 p.m.: Mitch Rossell

8-9 p.m.: Chayee Beckham

9:30-11 p.m.: Shenandoah

PJ's Coffee Stage

9-11:30 a.m.: El Dorado school bands and choirs

12-12:45 p.m.: Big J

1-2:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

2:45-4:15 p.m.: Crutchfield

5:30-7 p.m.: The Bennett Hall Band

7:15-8:45 p.m.: Trey Gauthreaux

Canfor Southern Pine Acoustic Stage

11 a.m-12 p.m.: Erick Meadows

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Mason Halstead

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Side Street Steppers

2:45-3:45 p.m.: JT Lee

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St.; (479) 253-2525

6-10 p.m.: Brick Fields

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Walton Arts Center-Starr Theater

7:30 p.m.: Amina Figarova Quintet ($33-$53)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wire

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.: Amie and the Slingerz

◼️ Central Theater

8 p.m.: F8 with Bass Bunny, Munkey Boi, ESC/CTRL

◼️ Exchange Street Parking Plaza, 128 Exchange St.

6-10 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns (free)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave. (Arkansas 7); (501) 520-0446

8:30-12 a.m.: Arco Delta Trio with Steve Massengale

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

7:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Brass Tacks

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Dirt & Younger

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Lucas Tyler

WALDRON

◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival, 1308 Turkey Track Drive; (479) 637-3717

6:30 p.m.: Christian Davis, Larry Stevenson Band, Danny Joines

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall, 428 W. Markham St.; (501) 244-8800

6 p.m.: The Williams Brothers ($44)

◼️ South on Main

7-9 p.m.: Cease and Desist karaoke

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

10 p.m.: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra ($15; $12 adv. SRO, $15 day of show SRO)

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Mojo Depot ($5)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186

7:30 p.m.: The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular ($22.50-$51.50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Tab Benoit, with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band ($25)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

8 p.m.: Teddy Swims ($25-$39.50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater

7 p.m.: Jazz night with the Goat Band

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad, with Chris Acker ($15)

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Castele, TRSH, The Espionage Act, Zashed

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Darsombra, Jeff Morgan's The Lights Inside the Woods ($10)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields ($5)

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600

6:30 p.m.: Five Finger Death Punch, with Megadeth, The HU, Fire from the Gods ($35-$149.50)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Chris Tomlin, with MercyMe, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $27.75-$154, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office and ticketmaster.com

◼️ Parker McCollum, with Flatland Cavalry and William Beckmann, perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and advance tickets, $29.50 to $99.50, are on sale. (Ticket prices increase $5 per ticket the day of the show).

◼️ Lee Brice and Scotty McCreedy perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado and tickets, $39-$99, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at eldomad.com and at (870) 444-3007.

