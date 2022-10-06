LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tab Benoit, Dirty Dozen Brass Band bringing Louisiana to Little Rock

Editor's note: With the cancellation of the city's LitFest, the shows with asterisks are subject to change.
■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Allsopp Park, Music in the Park, 3700 Cedar Hill Road; (501) 371-4770
Starts at 5 p.m.; at 5:30 Parkview High School Drumline marches from the Hillcrest Kroger to the park;
6 p.m.: Cons of Formant
◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884
6:30 p.m.; Steve Boysterus
◼️ First Thursday, 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 960-9777
5-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag and Ernie Browderville
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364
8 p.m.: Lucero, with L.A. Edwards ($26-$40)
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com
* 8 p.m.: Keia Johnson
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8 p.m.: Tanner Usrey, with Palmer Anthony ($20)
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Malevich, Pantheon, Mammoth Caravan
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4-7 p.m.: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com
7-10 p.m.: The Chris Baker Band
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Walton Arts Center-Starr Theater, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600
7:30 p.m.: The Texas Gentlemen ($33-$53)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148
8 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; ohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: Jazz Night
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Butcher Shop, 10825 Hermitage Road; (501) 312-2748
6 p.m.: Steve Boysterus
◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ The Hall
9 p.m.: Boombox, with Yuni Wa ($20)
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
6-8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
1 a.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8:30 p.m.: Red Not Chili Peppers ($15 advance, $20 day of show)
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Griffin & Friends
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30 p.m.: JD Clayton, with Jon Bailey and the Heathen Revival ($10)
◼️ Vino's
7 p.m.: Emily Fenton Band ($10)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: The Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group, Fonky Donkey $10
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.; (501) 246-9750
6:30 p.m.: Big Ponder Band
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704
9:30 p.m.: Good Foot ($8)
◼️ Spectators, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990
8-11 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Mark Morgan
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
9 p.m.: Psychedelic Velocity
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (954) 305-3338
8-11:55 p.m.: The Steve Crump Band
CAMDEN
◼️ First Friday, 103-123 Washington St.; (870) 807-1468
5 p.m.: Glenn Parker
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Kyle Thompson Band
CONWAY
◼️ Almost Famous Smoke House & Grill, 258 U.S.64 East; (501) 450-3036
6 p.m.: Ryan Paul Davis
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Lane Long ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Smokey Emerson
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Tonekatz
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD
3-6 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
7-10 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam
◼️ Vintage Musicfest, 111 W. Main St.; (870) 862-4747; musicfesteldorado.com
- Tickets: Friday only, $25.
- Karl Malone Auto Group Main Stage
- 5-6:15 p.m.: The Karla Case Band — tribute to Stevie Nicks
- 6:30-8 p.m.: Josh Walker & Tannehill Band — tribute to The Eagles
- 8:30-10 p.m.: JW + T — tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd
- 10:30-11:30 p.m.: Cristina Amara — tribute to Selena
- PJ's Coffee Stage
- 5-6:30 p.m.: HiSyde
- 6:45-8:15 p.m.: Beaux Atkins
- 8:45-10:15 p.m.: Blackstrap
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St.; (479) 253-7788
7:30 p.m.: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives ($39-$49)
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618
6 p.m.: Earl & Them ($8)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420eats, 420 Malven Ave.; (501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Arkansas High Country
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
◼️ Central Theater
8 p.m.: Fantasy Land Variety Show
◼️ Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Sensory 2
◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054
5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ The Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Brian Mullen
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: Mae Estes & Josh Matheny
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Jason & Robbie
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7-9 p.m.: Anthony Garner
PINE BLUFF
◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375
5-7 p.m.: Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble ($10; $5 for members)
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.
◼️ Dugan's, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542
9 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale and the Personal Space Invaders
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
8 p.m.: Little Rock Folk Club presents: John and Susie Malcolm ($15 adults; $10 military; $8 students with ID; free to accompanied children 12 and under)
◼️ Midtown Grill
1 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity
◼️ Rev Room
9 p.m.: Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute) ($15 advance, $20 day of show)
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: Monsterboy
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8 p.m.: Universal Vibe, with Toastermelton, Droop Method, RX Evil, SW RV ($5)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Pony Bradshaw, Annie Ford ($10)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.: Patti Steel Band ($8)
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
7 p.m.: Luke Bryan, with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, DJ Rock ($49.75-$149.75)
BENTONVILLE
◼️ Momentary Green — Arvest Bank Courtyard, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500
8 p.m.: Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt ($84; students $20)
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Stone the Crow ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Cameron Davis
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and The Feeders
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulehead @ MAD
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Blackstrap
2-4 p.m.: Wyatt Putnam
5-8 p.m.: Age of Man
8:30-11 p.m.: JT Lee
◼️ Vintage Musicfest
- Free until 3 p.m.; $35 after 3 p.m.
- Karl Malone Auto Group Main Stage
- 5-6:15 p.m.: Mae Estes
- 6:30-7:45 p.m.: Mitch Rossell
- 8-9 p.m.: Chayee Beckham
- 9:30-11 p.m.: Shenandoah
- PJ's Coffee Stage
- 9-11:30 a.m.: El Dorado school bands and choirs
- 12-12:45 p.m.: Big J
- 1-2:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
- 2:45-4:15 p.m.: Crutchfield
- 5:30-7 p.m.: The Bennett Hall Band
- 7:15-8:45 p.m.: Trey Gauthreaux
- Canfor Southern Pine Acoustic Stage
- 11 a.m-12 p.m.: Erick Meadows
- 12:15-1:15 p.m.: Mason Halstead
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Side Street Steppers
- 2:45-3:45 p.m.: JT Lee
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St.; (479) 253-2525
6-10 p.m.: Brick Fields
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Walton Arts Center-Starr Theater
7:30 p.m.: Amina Figarova Quintet ($33-$53)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420eats
6-9 p.m.: Wood N Wire
◼️ The Big Chill
9 p.m.: Amie and the Slingerz
◼️ Central Theater
8 p.m.: F8 with Bass Bunny, Munkey Boi, ESC/CTRL
◼️ Exchange Street Parking Plaza, 128 Exchange St.
6-10 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns (free)
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Sensory 2
◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave. (Arkansas 7); (501) 520-0446
8:30-12 a.m.: Arco Delta Trio with Steve Massengale
◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544
7:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Brass Tacks
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
8 p.m.: Dirt & Younger
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery
7-9 p.m.: Lucas Tyler
WALDRON
◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival, 1308 Turkey Track Drive; (479) 637-3717
6:30 p.m.: Christian Davis, Larry Stevenson Band, Danny Joines
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall, 428 W. Markham St.; (501) 244-8800
6 p.m.: The Williams Brothers ($44)
◼️ South on Main
7-9 p.m.: Cease and Desist karaoke
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
10 p.m.: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra ($15; $12 adv. SRO, $15 day of show SRO)
◼️ White Water Tavern
5 p.m.: Mojo Depot ($5)
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186
7:30 p.m.: The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular ($22.50-$51.50)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Tab Benoit, with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band ($25)
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live
8 p.m.: Teddy Swims ($25-$39.50)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Theater
7 p.m.: Jazz night with the Goat Band
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30 p.m.: Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad, with Chris Acker ($15)
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Castele, TRSH, The Espionage Act, Zashed
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Darsombra, Jeff Morgan's The Lights Inside the Woods ($10)
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields ($5)
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600
6:30 p.m.: Five Finger Death Punch, with Megadeth, The HU, Fire from the Gods ($35-$149.50)
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Chris Tomlin, with MercyMe, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $27.75-$154, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office and ticketmaster.com
◼️ Parker McCollum, with Flatland Cavalry and William Beckmann, perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and advance tickets, $29.50 to $99.50, are on sale. (Ticket prices increase $5 per ticket the day of the show).
◼️ Lee Brice and Scotty McCreedy perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado and tickets, $39-$99, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at eldomad.com and at (870) 444-3007.
