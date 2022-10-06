Voting rights to be discussed today

A panel at the Clinton School tonight will discuss the work done by women of color to ensure votes for all women.

The panel will consist of:

• Cathleen D. Cahill, the Walter L. Ferree and Helen P. Ferree Professor in Middle-American History at Pennsylvania State University, whose research has focused on everyday experiences of ordinary people, primarily women.

• Marjorie J. Spruill, a distinguished professor emerita of the University of South Carolina known for her work on women's movements in the United States from the women's suffrage movement through the modern feminist and antifeminist movements and the history of the American South.

• Latonya Wilson, a native Arkansan who has worked with the National Collaborative for Women's History Sites and its partnership with the William G. Pomeroy Foundation that resulted in the installment of a physical marker honoring Black Arkansan suffragist Mame Stewart Josenberger.

Cherisse Jones-Branch, graduate school dean and James and Wanda Lee Vaughn Endowed Professor of History at Arkansas State University, will be the moderator.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. today at Sturgis Hall at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service on the Clinton Presidential Center complex, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Admission is free and registration is available at https://bit.ly/3SXED1d.

The discussion will also be available to stream online at live.clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

The Clinton Presidential Center is currently presenting an exhibit called "Women's Voices, Women's Votes, Women's Rights," a multimedia exhibit exploring the risks women and their allies took to win the vote, expand democracy and elevate human rights over the past two centuries.

Access to the Clinton Center has been modified by construction on the Arkansas River Bridge. Click here for up-to-date driving directions: https://bit.ly/3Ce77gh.