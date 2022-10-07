The Southern Fried Podcast: Victoria DeFrancesco Soto discusses the Clinton School, politics

Clinton School of Public Service Dean Victoria DeFrancesco Soto joins Rex Nelson on the latest episode of The Southern Fried Podcast.

DeFrancesco Soto, the former assistant dean at the LBJ School of Public Affairs, talks about her plans to expand on former President Bill Clinton’s vision for the institution, including broader curriculum, increased enrollment and deeper community engagement.

With the midterm elections just a month away, she and Rex also dive into politics. DeFrancesco Soto, a political analyst for NBC News and Telemundo, offers her insight on what issues might be on voters' minds as they enter the ballot box in November. She also discusses growing diversity in the electorate and what role it could play in changing the political landscape.