RIVERCREST 42, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 14

JONESBORO -- Cavonta Washington scored on a 72-yard touchdown run and Michael Slayton logged 16 tackles to lead Rivercrest (3-3, 2-1 4A-3) to a conference win on the road against Jonesboro Westside (1-5, 0-3 4A-3).

Slayton scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and also ran in the two-point conversion to help Rivercrest gain a 8-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Washington's 72-yard touchdown run occurred in the second quarter followed by Slayton's two-point conversion. Washington later threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Michael Rainer as the Colts took a 22-0 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Koby Turner scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, and Slayton converted the PAT to give Rivercrest a 29-0 lead.

Westside responded with a 19-yard touchdown run by Clay McMellon, and McMellon contributed a 6-yard touchdown run, followed by a strike from Gus Yeqarta to Jordan Hall to cut Rivercrest's lead to 29-14.

The Colts kept bucking in the fourth quarter as Washington threw touchdown strikes of 31 and 26 yards to Rainer.