Bryant man faces charge in slaying

A 31-year-old Bryant man was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in a morning shooting death, according to a Bryant Police Department news release.

Tevin Turner was taken into custody at a Kroger store on Interstate 30 after he called police and turned himself in. He is charged in a shooting at the Fieldstone Apartments, 1916 Brandon Road, according to the release.

Bryant police were called to the scene just after 11:30 a.m. The victim, whose name was not released, was treated for his gunshot but was pronounced dead a short time later.