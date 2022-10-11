UA starts slow at Stephens Cup

The University of Arkansas golf teams got off to a slow start Monday in the opening rounds of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

The Arkansas men still have holes left in the second round after play was suspended by darkness. At the time, the Razorbacks, who were 4 under in the second round (2 over for the tournament), were 34 shots behind the leader, North Carolina. The Tar Heels finished each of their two rounds with 16-under rounds of 272. The Razorbacks shot a 6-over 288 in their opening 18, led by Julian Perico's 3-under 69. At the time of the suspension, Perico, who had finished 15 holes, had made it to second place at 8 under, six shots behind David Ford of North Carolina.

Ford shot a 68 in the opening round, then blistered the course for a 10-under 62 in this second 18 to reach 14 under. Three of Ford's Tar Heel teammates, Ryan Burnett (t-4, 6 under), Austin Greaser (t-8, 5 under) and Peter Fountain (t-8, 5 under) all occupy spots in the top 10.

After Perico, Mateo Fernandez de Olivera is the next closest Razorback as he is in 23rd place at 2 over. He goes into today needing to finish his final three holes of the second round. Teammates Manuel Lozada (5 over) and Segundo Pinto (5 over) need to compete their final two holes, while Matthew Griggs (6 over) has one left to finish.

Arkansas and Oklahoma State (1 over), which finished all 36 holes, are battling for the sixth and final spot in the seven-team field to advance to match play Wednesday.

Patrick Mwendapole of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, playing as an individual, is tied for 39th at 10 over. After a first-round 82, Mwendapole reached 2 under in his second 18 before a double bogey at the par-3 17th and finished with an even-par 72.

On the women's side, ninth-ranked Arkansas rebounded from a 11-over 299 in the opening round with a 4-under 284 in the second to reach 7 over which put the Razorbacks in sixth place, 25 shots behind the leader, Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons have four players in the top 10, led by Rachel Kuehn who leads Southern California's Brianna Navarrosa by two strokes at 8 under.

Miriam Ayora is in a tie for 14th place and is the leading Razorback at even par. Teammate Kajal Mistry is at 1 over. Reagan Zibliski recovered from a 4-over 76 in the morning to post a 1-under 71 in the afternoon and is in a tie for 23rd at 3 over.

After the completion of the second round today, the teams will play their final 18 holes of stroke play. From there, the top six teams in each division will be seeded for match play. The teams which finish first and second will play for the championship on Wednesday, while No. 3 and No. 4 play and No. 5 meets No. 6.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

VOLLEYBALL

UALR's Cail named OVC Newcomer of the Week

UALR freshman Daedrianna Cail was named the Ohio Valley Conference's Newcomer of the Week after being the only player in the 10-member league to hit above .350, serve up more than 3 aces and register 10 or more blocks.

In two matches at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Cail tallied a .378 hitting percentage while averaging 2.33 kills per set, had 5 aces and registered 16 total blocks, the second most of any Ohio Valley Conference player over the course of last week.

Harding sweeps GAC weekly awards

Harding swept the Great American Conference weekly honors with Kelli McKinnon earning offensive player of the week, Emma Winger voted as defensive player of the week and Sarah Morehead claiming setter of the week.

McKinnon led the Lady Bisons' attack in road victories against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State as she hit .453 across the two matches. She registered 15 kills and added 6 total blocks against the Rangers. She followed up with 19 kills against the Bulldogs.

Winiger and the Lady Bisons broke a 17-year program record for consecutive weeks as she averaged 5.86 digs per week in the two road wins.

Morehead registered 40 assists, 9 digs and 5 blocks in a sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State. She registered her 10th double-double of the season after tallying 48 assists and 18 digs at Southwestern Oklahoma State.

UCA' McDaniel and Koons nab ASUN awards

The University of Central Arkansas has won its past five matches, and a two-win weekend in Florida has earned a pair of freshman weekly honors.

Setter Caylan Koons was awarded ASUN Freshman of the Week for her part in the wins over Jacksonville and North Florida. She contributed a combined 73 kills over the two games and was responsible for nine service aces.

McDaniel won ASUN Defensive Player of the Week for her career-high 25 digs against North Florida. She had 21 digs against Jacksonville.

BASEBALL

Travs' Marlowe named Texas League Player of the Month

Arkansas Travelers outfielder Cade Marlowe was recognized as the Texas League's Player of the Month for September after hitting .511 with a 1.133 slugging percentage in 11 games. Marlowe also tallied seven home runs and 13 extra-base hits, earning him a promotion to Class AAA Tacoma and a spot on the Seattle Mariners' postseason taxi squad.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

FOOTBALL

UCA's Wilson and Owens earn weekly honors

Despite a 52-49 loss to Lindenwood on Saturday, the University of Central Arkansas claimed two of the ASUN Conference's weekly awards.

Safety TaMuarion Wilson of Bryant was named the Defensive Player of the Week. He had a career-high 13 tackles, a sack and an interception.

Backup tight end Jordan Owens of McGehee was named the ASUN Freshman of the Week. He had a 10-yard touchdown reception, his first career catch.