UAFS announces death of recently retired associate vice chancellor, recounts legacy

FORT SMITH -- A man who recently retired after more than four decades of service at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith died over the weekend.

Stacey Jones died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning in the company of his wife, Sheila, according to an email from UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley. Jones was 70 years old.

Jones retired Sept. 30 as UAFS' associate vice chancellor for university advancement after about 47 years at the university.

"Today, words seem insufficient to convey the loyalty, hard work, and pride he exhibited over the 50 years he was affiliated with Westark College and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith," Riley wrote. "No one has been more supportive of the growth and evolution of UAFS than Stacey."

A post on the UAFS Facebook page Saturday also credits Jones as the creator of the university's Season of Entertainment, as well as the Miss Westark Pageant, which became the Miss UAFS Scholarship Competition. The competition is a preliminary to the Miss Arkansas Pageant.

Kenny Hobbs, Sebastian County coroner, said Monday Jones died of a heart attack.

Riley, in a Sept. 20 email to Jones after she learned he would be retiring, wrote his life and work helped make the university what it is today. She noted Jones had always been fully devoted to UAFS even before it was a university, and his legacy is one to be imitated by others who will continue working to make it the best university in the region.

"You have not only watched it grow and change, you have been a catalyst for that change," Riley said. "Your work to support student development, engagement and success has been invaluable, and many people in our community talk about how instrumental you were in their lives. Whether they are business owners, former Miss UAFS contestants, people who attended the Season of Entertainment, etc., they all say the same thing: Stacey Jones was a mentor and became my friend."

Riley also expressed hope Jones would be open to a large retirement celebration, which the university would work with Jones to plan.

"While we did not get to host the big retirement party we planned, I pray that our good memories of an exceptional man will bring us all peace during this difficult time," Riley wrote in her Saturday statement.

Rachel Putman, associate director for strategic communications for UAFS, said a visitation for Jones will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home at 201 N. 12th St. in Fort Smith. A Rosary will be held at noon Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church at 22 N. 13th St. in Fort Smith, followed by a 1 p.m. Mass.



