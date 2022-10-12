Early morning fire damages old Fayetteville train depot on Dickson Street, former Arsaga’s coffee shop location

FAYETTEVILLE -- An early morning fire caused some damage to the old train depot building at 548 W. Dickson St., which most recently housed an Arsaga's coffee shop and restaurant.

Fayetteville firefighters were sent to the location just after 2 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Jeremy Ashley, the city's fire marshal.

Ashley said the fire was concentrated on the trail side, to the west of the building, and significantly damaged a wooden deck and a wooden overhang.

"The windows and doors did receive a lot of damage," Ashley said. "The windows burst and the fire did get inside the building but the firefighters were able to push the fire out."

The Fire Department sent two ladder companies, three engine companies and a battalion, with about 20 firefighters, on the call, Ashley said. The firefighters were at the location for 90 minutes to two hours and fire investigators remained there a little longer.

Ashley said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and he couldn't give a dollar estimate of the damage to the building or its contents. The building has been closed for some time, Ashley said, but some of the restaurant equipment was left inside after the restaurant closed in August 2021 and firefighters did shut off some utilities when they arrived.



