Early morning fire damages old Fayetteville train depot on Dickson Street, former Arsaga’s coffee shop location

FAYETTEVILLE -- An early morning fire damaged the old train depot building at 548 W. Dickson St., which most recently housed an Arsaga's coffee shop and restaurant.

Fayetteville firefighters were sent to the location just after 2 a.m., Battalion Chief Jeremy Ashley, the city's fire marshal, said. Ashley said the fire was concentrated on the trail side, to the west of the building, and significantly damaged a wooden deck and a wooden overhang.

"The windows burst and the fire did get inside the building, but the firefighters were able to push the fire out," he said.

Ashley said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and he couldn't give a dollar estimate of the damage to the building or its contents.

The building has been closed for some time, Ashley said, but some of the restaurant equipment was left inside after the restaurant closed in August 2021.