100 years ago

Oct. 15, 1922

• The Gazette yesterday received a formal card announcing the birth of "Arkansas Gazette." The Arkansas Gazette newspaper is more than a century old, but Arkansas Gazette at Algoa, Ark., is only nine days old. He is a boy, the son of Mr. and Mrs. M.H. Gazette of Algoa, and was born October 5, 1922. On behalf of the "Old Lady," the Gazette staff extends congratulations to the paper's namesake and hopes he will live to be as old as the Gazette now is.

50 years ago

Oct. 15, 1972

EL DORADO -- Dr. George C. Burton of El Dorado was injured Saturday when his small homemade airplane crashed in an apparent landing attempt at the local airport... Authorities said he had been flying the single-engined plane around the field before the crash. They said Dr. Burton had built the plane himself.

25 years ago

Oct. 15, 1997

• Alvin Ailey's name alone has the power to make heads turn in Little Rock. And when word got out that the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble was coming to the city, tickets sold out -- in a day, according to one report. ... Not surprisingly, Revelations, one of the best-known performances by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, was the highlight of the show. But it came close to being bested by To Have and To Hold, a poignant celebration of the life cycle. The dancers proved they were more than up to the complicated piece, which incorporated three wooden benches in its choreography of both fluid and precise movements -- including some scary-looking slide-and-tumble moments with the benches. ... The costumes also provided a good backdrop; apparel ranged from the graceful dresses in Escapades (flesh-colored insets made the young women appear a lot more scantily clad than they were) to the white, mental-patient-looking, unisex ensembles in To Have and To Hold and the Caribbean-like white costumes and church outfits in "Rocka My Soul."

10 years ago

Oct. 15, 2012

• Just a generation ago, a Sunday bike tour of community gardens in downtown Little Rock might have sounded novel, but a century ago? In 1912, garbage collection was just getting started in the Capital City, which had yet to live up to its name (the Capitol was finished in 1914). Pulaski Heights was its own town. And there were plenty of small gardening operations on virtually every city block -- residents' diet was composed of produce and animals farmed in or near Pulaski County. Not so today, and that fact precipitated Sunday's first-ever Little Rock Local Food Tour. Those curious about their locally grown options shelled out $25 to make a circuit of four community gardens and the Governor's Mansion grounds... The day was an education for any city dweller accustomed to finding his produce under the misters in the cool, aisle-less kiosks at the grocery store.