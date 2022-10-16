NFL capsules

49ers at Falcons

Noon

LINE 49ers by 4 1/2

SERIES 49ers lead 48-32-1; 49ers beat Falcons 31-13 on Dec. 19

LAST WEEK 49ers beat Panthers 37-15; Falcons lost to Buccaneers 21-15

ON OFFENSE

(RK);49ERS;VS.;FALCONS;(RK)

(8);138.8;RUSH;164.6;(3)

(25);200.2;PASS;166.8;(30)

(20);339.0;YARDS;331.4;(25)

(16);21.6;POINTS;23.6;(10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(1);71.4;RUSH;114.8;(16)

(3);177.8;PASS;278.2;(29)

(1);249.2;YARDS;393.0;(27)

(1);12.2;POINTS;24.4;(21)

WHAT TO WATCH 49ers TE George Kittle has 19 receptions for 227 yards in 2 games against the Falcons. He had five catches last week and could take advantage of a pass defense focused on containing WR Deebo Samuel.

Patriots at Browns

Noon

LINE Browns by 2 1/2

SERIES Series tied 13-13; Patriots beat Browns 45-7, on Nov. 24

LAST WEEK Patriots beat Lions 29-0; Browns lost to Chargers 30-28

ON OFFENSE

(RK);PATRIOTS;VS.;BROWNS;(RK)

(9);138.0;RUSH;192.4;(1)

(21);207.8;PASS;204.0;(24)

(18);343.6;YARDS;396.4;(4)

(19);20.6;POINTS;26.6;(6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);PATRIOTS;VS.;BROWNS;(RK)

(21);128.8;RUSH;211.0;(11)

(11);211.0;PASS;215.6;(14)

(15);339.8;YARDS;353.8;(20)

(12);19.6;POINTS;25.0;(24)

WHAT TO WATCH The Patriots will be looking to average at least 5.0 yards per carry for a fourth consecutive game for the first time. They've had three, three-game stretches (1977, 2020, 2022).

Jets at Packers

Noon

LINE Packers by 7 1/2

SERIES Jets lead 8-5; Packers beat Jets 44-38 in overtime on Dec. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Jets beat Miami Dolphins 40-17; Packers lost 27-22

ON OFFENSE

(RK);JETS;VS.;PACKERS;(RK)

(24);97.0;RUSH;134.8;(11)

(9);259.0;PASS;227.4;(20)

(12);356.0;YARDS;362.2;(9)

(11);23.2;POINTS;19.4;(22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(15);114.4;RUSH;126.4;(20)

(10);205.8;PASS;177.0;(2)

(10);320.2;YARDS;303.4;(5)

(19);23.6;POINTS;19.2;(11)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jets are looking for their first 4-2 start since 2015, when they went 10-6 under Todd Bowles. At 3-2, they are over .500 for the first time since 2018.

Jaguars at Colts

Noon

LINE Colts by 1 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 26-17; Jaguars beat Colts 24-0 on Sept. 18 at Jacksonville

LAST WEEK Jaguars lost to Texans 13-6; Colts beat Broncos 12-9 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK);JAGUARS;VS.;COLTS;(RK)

(16);115.4;RUSH;91.4;(26)

(16);238.2;PASS;241.6;(14)

(13);353.6;YARDS;333.0;(24)

(15);22.2;POINTS;13.8(32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);JAGUARS;VS.;COLTS;(RK)

(6);98.2;RUSH;96.6;(4)

(14);215.6;PASS;216.0;(16)

(9);313.8;YARDS;312.6;(8)

(4);16.0;POINTS;18.8;(10)

WHAT TO WATCH Running back Travis Etienne had a career-best 114 yards from scrimmage and averaged 7.1 yards per carry in this season's first meeting with Indianapolis.

Vikings at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Vikings by 3

SERIES Dolphins lead 7-5; Vikings beat Dolphins 41-17 in 2018 in Minneapolis

LAST WEEK Vikings beat Bears 29-22; Dolphins lost to Jets 40-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK);VIKINGS;VS.;DOLPHINS;(RK)

(21);101.8;RUSH;82.8;(30)

(8);259.2;PASS;265.0;(5)

(10);361.0;YARDS;347.8;(16)

(12);23;POINTS;23;(12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);VIKINGS;VS.;DOLPHINS;(RK)

(19);120.4;RUSH;110.0;(13)

(22);249.4;PASS;276.8;(28)

(24);369.8;YARDS;386.8;(25)

(15);20.4;POINTS;26.2;(29)

WHAT TO WATCH Skylar Thompson is expected to make his first career start at quarterback for the Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol.

Bengals at Saints

Noon

LINE Bengals by 2 1/2

SERIES Series tied at 7-7; Saints beat Bengals 51-14 on Nov. 11, 2018

LAST WEEK Bengals lost to Ravens 19-17; Saints beat Seahawks 39-32

ON OFFENSE

(RK);BENGALS;VS.;SAINTS;(RK)

(25);91.8;RUSH;136.2;(10)

(12);243.8;PASS;242.8;(13)

(22);335.6;YARDS;379.0;(7)

(16);21.6;POINTS;23;(12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);BENGALS;VS.;SAINTS;(RK)

(7);99.6;RUSH;130.0;(23)

(19);227.4;PASS;211.8;(12)

(13);327.0;YARDS;341.8;(17)

(8);17.8;POINTS;25.6;(26)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a season-high 194 scrimmage yards to go with a season-high six receptions last week, his third-career game with 190-plus scrimmage yards.

Ravens at Giants

Noon

LINE

Ravens by 6

SERIES Ravens lead 5-2; Ravens beat Giants 27-13 on Dec. 27, 2020

LAST WEEK Ravens beat Bengals 19-17; Giants beat Packers 27-22

ON OFFENSE

(RK);RAVENS;VS.;GIANTS;(RK)

(7);144.6;RUSH;179.0;(2)

(21);207.8;PASS;154.2;(31)

(14);352.4;YARDS;333.2;(23)

(4);27.6;POINTS;20.6;(19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);RAVENS;VS.;GIANTS;(RK)

(12);108.0;RUSH;131.6;(25)

(32);290.2;PASS;194.4;(9)

(28);398.2;YARDS;326.0;(12)

(18);23.4;POINTS;18.6;(9)

WHAT TO WATCH

Giants WR Darius Slayton had a breakout game in London, catching six passes for 79 yards. This will be a chance for him to put up big numbers against the NFL's worst pass defense.

Buccaneers at Steelers

Noon

LINE Buccaneers by 10

SERIES Steelers lead 9-2; Steelers beat Buccaneers 30-27 on Sept. 24, 2018

LAST WEEK Buccaneers beat Falcons 21-15; Steelers lost to Bills 38-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK);BUCS;VS.;STEELERS;(RK)

(31);66.0;RUSH;88.6;(29)

(3);271.6;PASS;207.2;(23)

(21);337.6;YARDS;295.8;(28)

(19);20.6;POINTS;15.4;(30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);BUCS;VS.;STEELERS;(RK)

(17);115.6;RUSH;129.2;(22)

(7);193.4;PASS;287.6;(30)

(6);309.0;YARDS;416.8;(30)

(6);16.6;POINTS;25.6;(26)

WHAT TO WATCH Pittsburgh's defense has struggled without T.J. Watt, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He will miss his fifth consecutive game because of a torn left pectoral muscle.

Panthers at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE Rams by 10

SERIES Panthers lead 13-9; Rams beat Panthers 30-27 on Sept. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK Panthers lost to 49ers 37-15; Rams lost to Cowboys 22-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK);PANTHERS;VS.;RAMS;(RK)

(27);89.9;RUSH;62.4(32)

(28);181.6;PASS;237.4;(18)

(32);271.4;YARDS;299.8;(26)

(24);18.6;POINTS;16;(29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);PANTHERS;VS.;RAMS;(RK)

(27);137.8;RUSH;106.4;(11)

(17);218.4;PASS;214.6;(13)

(21);356.2;YARDS;321.0;(11)

(21);24.4;POINTS;23.2;(17)

WHAT TO WATCH The Rams have been outscored 47-3 in the fourth quarter this season. The defense ranks fourth in red zone defense, allowing four touchdowns in 11 possessions (36.4%).

Cardinals at Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

LINE Cardinals by 2 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 23-22-1; Seahawks beat Cardinals 38-30, Jan. 9

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to Eagles 20-17; Seahawks lost to Saints 39-32

ON OFFENSE

(RK);CARDINALS;VS.;SEAHAWKS;(RK)

(17);114.4;RUSH;122.0;(12)

(17);237.8;PASS;246.0;(11)

(15);352.2;YARDS;368.0;(8)

(18);21.0;POINTS;25.4;(7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);CARDINALS;VS.;SEAHAWKS;(RK)

(5);97.4;RUSH;170.2;(32)

(21);248.2;PASS;259.8;(26)

(18);345.6;YARDS;430;(32)

(23);24.6;POINTS;30.8;(31)

WHAT TO WATCH Seattle's 851 yards rushing allowed through the first five games are the most by any team since 2012 and fifth-most since the start of Coach Pete Carroll's tenure in 2010.

Bills at Chiefs

3:25 p.m.

LINE Bills by 2 1/2

SERIES Bills lead 27-24-1; Chiefs beat Bills 42-36 in OT on Jan. 23 in Kansas City in the AFC divisional playoffs

LAST WEEK Bills beat Steelers 38-3; Chiefs beat Raiders 30-29

ON OFFENSE

(RK);BILLS;VS.;CHIEFS;(RK)

(14);116.4;RUSH;114.2(18)

(1);324.0;PASS;267.2;(4)

(1);440.4;YARDS;381.4;(6)

(2)30.4;POINTS;31.8;(1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);BILLS;VS.;CHIEFS;(RK)

(2);77.8;RUSH;83.6;(3)

(5);182.6;PASS;256.0;(25)

(2);260.4;YARDS;339.2;(14)

(1);12.2;POINTS;25.0;(24)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bills lead the NFL with a plus-91 point differential and have allowed the fewest points in the league (61). Bills pass rusher Von Miller has 13 sacks against Kansas City in 18 games.

Cowboys at Eagles

7:20 p.m.

LINE Eagles by 6 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 69-53; Cowboys beat Eagles 51-26 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Cowboys beat the Rams in Los Angeles 22-10; Eagles beat Cardinals in Arizona 20-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK);COWBOYS;VS.;EAGLES;(RK)

(15);115.8;RUSH;160.0;(4)

(27);182.2;PASS;259.8;(7)

(27);298.0;YARDS;419.8;(2)

(24);18.6;POINTS;27.0;(5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);COWBOYS;VS.;EAGLES;(RK)

(18);117.6;RUSH;105.0;(10)

(8);193.8;PASS;189.4;(6)

(7);311.4;YARDS;294.4;(4)

(3);14.4;POINTS;17.6;(7)

WHAT TO WATCH The Cowboys have won three in a row and seven of nine in the series against their longtime NFC East rivals, who are 5-0 for the third time in franchise history.

Monday's game

Broncos at Chargers

7:15 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 4 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 69-54-1; Chargers beat Broncos 34-13 on Jan. 2

LAST WEEK Broncos lost to Colts 12-9, OT; Chargers beat Browns 30-28

ON OFFENSE

(RK);BRONCOS;VS.;CHARGERS;(RK)

(19);112.6;RUSH;99.2;(22)

(19);231.0;PASS;291.2;(2)

(18);343.6;YARDS;390.4;(5)

(31);15.0;POINTS;24.4;(9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK);BRONCOS;VS.;CHARGERS;(RK)

(14);112.4;RUSH;130.4;(24)

(6);193.8;PASS;237.8;(20)

(3);289.0;YARDS;368.2;(23)

(4);16.0;POINTS;27.2;(30)

WHAT TO WATCH The Broncos and Chargers have alternated wins and losses over their past four games, with the home team victorious in every matchup. The past two games in the series have been decided by at least 15 points.