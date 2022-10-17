Arkansas commitments selected to play in All-Star games

Six Arkansas football commitments have been selected to play in All-Star games.

Four have been chosen to represent their state in the Alabama-Mississippi State All-Star Game.

Cornerback Dallas Young, safety TJ Metcalf and receiver Davion Dozier were chosen to play for Alabama. Linebacker Alex Sanford was previously announced as a member of the Mississippi squad.

Young, 6-1 and 185 pounds of Gardendale, Ala., is a high ESPN 3-star prospect who committed to the Razorbacks over offers from Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado, West Virginia and others.

He had 49 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 4 pass breakups going into last week’s game. ESPN rates him the No. 48 cornerback in the nation.

Metcalf, 6-1 and 188 of Pinson (Ala.) Valley, is an ESPN 3-star recruit and the No. 46 safety in the nation.

He had more than 20 scholarship offers from schools including Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others before committing.

Metcalf recorded 54.5 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 2 tackles for loss, 1 recovered fumble, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception prior to last week’s game. He also has 4 catches for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Dozier, 6-4 and 185 of Moody, Ala., chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee, Duke, South Carolina, Maryland, Georgia Tech and others. He has 41 catches for 927 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Sanford, 6-3 and 240 of Oxford, Miss., was previously announced to the Mississippi team. ESPN rates Dozier and Sanford as 3-star recruits.

Alabama has five commitments selected to play for Alabama in the game, while Auburn has three.

This year’s game will be played in Mobile on Dec. 10. Alabama leads the series 24-11.

Two Arkansas pledges have also been selected to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game.

ESPN 4-star prospects Luke Hasz, a tight end and Isaiah Augustave, a running back, will play in the Orlando game.

Hasz, 6-4 and 221 of Bixby, Okla., had offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Florida State, Southern Cal, Kansas, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and others before committing to Arkansas.

He was selected to play in the game in March 2021 as a sophomore after an impressive showing at a Dallas combine. Hasz will be presented with his game jersey at a ceremony at his school on Wednesday.

He is the highest-rated prospect committed to the Hogs. ESPN rates Hasz a 4-star recruit, the No. 3 tight end and No. 86 overall prospect in the nation.

Hasz was also selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, but chose to participate in the Under Armour game.

Augustave, 6-2 and 200 of Naples, Fla., pledged to the Hogs in June over offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Missouri, Louisville, Utah and other schools.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 22 running back and No. 292 overall prospect in the nation. He was selected to play in the game this summer.