Crawford County jail inmate dies over weekend; internal investigation underway





VAN BUREN -- The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate of the county jail died over the weekend.

Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Monday that Jacob Allen Jones of Van Buren had a "medical emergency" at the jail on Saturday, although he couldn't provide specifics on the nature of the emergency or the time in which it took place. A deputy went to check on Jones after he didn't come up to get his tray during a scheduled feeding time.

"His uncle was also in there and told the deputy that something's going on with him, so they went in immediately, started CPR," Damante said.

Damante said Jones was put in an ambulance that had been called. Jones reportedly had a slight heartbeat at the time. However, despite further attempts to resuscitate Jones, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Jones had been booked into the jail Friday afternoon on two counts of failure to appear and one count of obstructing governmental operations, according to the Sheriff's Office's online inmate roster. He was being held on a legally sufficient bond totalling $50,240.

Damante said Jones' body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for examination, including an autopsy.



