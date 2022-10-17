Filmmakers coming to Conway

Filmmakers Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo will share clips from documentaries and discuss the craft of filmmaking at the Arkansas PBS studios in Conway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22.

The Brent Renaud Foundation and Arkansas PBS are hosting the inaugural filmmaker event with the goal of supporting the development of emerging filmmakers.

Craig Renaud and Arredondo say they especially encourage student filmmakers at the high school, college and graduate level to attend the event for an opportunity to learn about the filmmakers' experiences. The event is also open to a limited number of professional filmmakers and the general public.

Admission is free. Registration is required via Eventbrite at https://renaudfilm.eventbrite.com.

On March 13, Brent Renaud was killed while reporting on the refugee crisis in Ukraine. Arredondo, who was Brent Renaud's reporting partner on the Ukraine assignment, was seriously injured on that day but survived.

Brent Renaud and his brother Craig Renaud worked together for decades. They covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, political turmoil in Egypt and Libya, the fight for Mosul, extremism in Africa, cartel violence in Mexico, the youth refugee crisis in Central America, homelessness in New Orleans and mental health challenges in a Chicago high school.

Their work has been honored by the Overseas Press Club, the Peabody, the International Documentary Association, the duPont Columbia and the Edward R. Murrow Awards. In 2019, Brent Renaud was named a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

Arredondo, a documentary filmmaker and photographer who has often worked alongside the Renaud brothers, has chronicled human rights violations and conflict in Columbia, Venezuela and Central America. He has been awarded a Nieman Fellowship at Harvard, a World Press Photo award, an Overseas Press Club Scholarship, and an International Committee of the Red Cross Humanitarian Visa D'Or award.